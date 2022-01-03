ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome back Lindsey Ward!

By Bridget Curran
WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridget and Lindsey get a chance to catch up...

www.wsls.com

imdb.com

Lindsey Shockley

Black-ish (TV Series) (co-executive producer - 24 episodes, 2017 - 2020) (executive producer - 23 episodes, 2018 - 2019) (producer - 23 episodes, 2014 - 2015) (supervising producer - 22 episodes, 2015 - 2017) (consulting producer - 9 episodes, 2019) Trivia:. She earned a Bachelor's Degree with highest honors from...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

The Challenge’s Kam Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Leroy Garrett: This Is the ‘Best Gift’

Baby on board! The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are expecting their first child together. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️,” Williams, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin: Yikes! I'm Running Out of Money!

Kate Gosselin has done something over the past several months that we never thought was possible:. Even in the wake of ex-husband Jon dragging her left and right ,while appearing multiple times on The Dr. Oz Show and speaking to other outlets as well, Kate has remained quiet. This has...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

A Producer Calls out Porsha Williams & Her Family After Altercation with Dennis McKinley

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams have been clashing on television and away from the cameras. Porsha Williams had a lot of people talking after the recent episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star isn’t in a good place with Dennis McKinley. According to Porsha, her engagement to Simon Guobadia impacted their co-parenting relationship. However, it’s clear there are still some lingering feelings surrounding their failed relationship. In particular, Porsha is still angry Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It also came out that Porsha gave Dennis an ultimatum. She wanted her engagement ring back by Christmas 2020. So she wanted a wedding or nothing. But Dennis didn’t think marriage was a good idea at that point. So he didn’t return the ring. Porsha then moved on to Simon months later.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
People

Travis Barker Shares Belated Birthday Tribute to Daughter Alabama in Honor of Her Sweet 16

Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama's 16th birthday a second time around. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a sweet snap of himself and the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posing in front of a Christmas tree on Friday, simply captioning the photo of the father-daughter duo, "Happy Birthday I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Amy Schneider first woman to top $1 million in earnings on ‘Jeopardy!’

Amy Schneider continues to break new ground on “Jeopardy!”. On Friday, the 42-year-old software engineering manager from California became the first woman in the history of the long-running game show to surpass $1 million in earnings during regular-season play, The New York Times reported. Friday’s victory was the 28th...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado & Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Welcome First Child Together

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson announced the birth of their baby girl early this week on Instagram. The announcement was reported on by Entertainment Tonight. This is Chad’s eighth child and Sharelle’s fourth. They have named their newest daughter, and first child together, Serenity Paula Johnson. In his post, Ochocinco wrote, “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson. (i still […] The post Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado & Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Welcome First Child Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our LivesSpoilers

We have the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers from Monday, January 10, to Friday, January 21. Hearts are broken, hard decisions are made and stunning news is received — plus, the hunt is on for Sarah, a Salemite returns and an unexpected visitor appears!. Days of Our Lives...
TV SERIES

