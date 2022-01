Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that JOHN LEE ORTIZ, 28, and AUDLEY REEVES, 30, both of East Hartford, have been charged with federal firearm offenses related to the illegal fabrication and sale of firearms.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 55 MINUTES AGO