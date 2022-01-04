ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Three Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents

By US Border Patrol
 3 days ago
EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupt three human smuggling attempts that led to arrest of 20 individuals. On Dec. 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents observed multiple people emerge from a nearby field near the Rio Grande and run towards an awaiting Dodge Durango. As agents...

