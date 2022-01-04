Tulalip Tribes member sentenced to 3 years in prison for drug and gun crimes

WILTON, NY – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced today that Ellen K. Zwijacz (DOB 6-25-78) of Wilton, NY was sentenced before Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy, III, to 364 days in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility for her November 1, 2021 guilty plea to one (1) count of the Class “C” Felony of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 155.40(1). The charges stemmed from the taking of funds belonging to her client and client’s estate beginning in March of 2013 and continuing through July 2018. Zwijacz entered her plea understanding that sentencing could be within the range of 6 months incarceration with 5 years of probation up to 1 to 3 years in state prison if she paid over $860,000 at or before the time of her sentencing and surrendered her license to practice law.

WILTON, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO