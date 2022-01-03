YouDay: Silence

The word “noise” in English comes from about the eleventh century, and according to the Oxford English Dictionary, most probably derives from the Latin words nausea (upset, seasickness) or possibly noxia (harmful behavior). From its earliest uses, “noise” has a negative connotation: disturbance, quarrels, discordance, general unpleasantness. We may not fully realize that the exhortation in Psalm 100 to “make a joyful noise to the Lord,” as it is rendered in many translations, is a paradoxical challenge, a reframing of the negative to the positive. However, the term “noise pollution” did not enter the language until very recently; the OED marks its first usage in 1970. The phrase “background noise” is likewise recent: the earliest appearance of it in the OED’s illustrative quotations is from 1942.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO