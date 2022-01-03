ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

YouDay: Silence

By Bridget Curran
WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a beauty in silence that many of us have forgotten....

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

YouDay: Discouragement

At some point in time we will all find ourselves dealing with discouragement. It is inevitable. It is something that we can not avoid because at some point in life there will be either an expected or unexpected outcome that will negatively impact us. It’s simply part of what makes the human experience the human experience.
MENTAL HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youday
wordonfire.org

Trading Noise for Silence, and How To Use It

The word “noise” in English comes from about the eleventh century, and according to the Oxford English Dictionary, most probably derives from the Latin words nausea (upset, seasickness) or possibly noxia (harmful behavior). From its earliest uses, “noise” has a negative connotation: disturbance, quarrels, discordance, general unpleasantness. We may not fully realize that the exhortation in Psalm 100 to “make a joyful noise to the Lord,” as it is rendered in many translations, is a paradoxical challenge, a reframing of the negative to the positive. However, the term “noise pollution” did not enter the language until very recently; the OED marks its first usage in 1970. The phrase “background noise” is likewise recent: the earliest appearance of it in the OED’s illustrative quotations is from 1942.
HEALTH
The Bold Italic

When You Silence the Mind, the Soul Can Speak

For one week leading into the darkest day of the year, I lived in rapturous silence amid the Benedictine Monks at the New Camaldoli Hermitage on a steep cliffside of the Lucia Mountains, Big Sur. No phone, no internet, no socializing — no problem. Although I have not practiced...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSLS

YouDay: Have In Common

Our personal stories are more than just the life experiences we live but the glue the holds are communities together. It is only when we all come together to share our stories that we realize we are not as different as the world attempts to make us. We are our...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WSLS

Health leaders warn of dog that may have rabies in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Officials are raising rabies concerns after a report in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The health district issued a notice about a dog that may be positive for rabies located near 649 Jefferson Street in Danville. On Dec. 29, officials say a black and white pit bull...
DANVILLE, VA
d1softballnews.com

the orphaned infant will be adopted by a relative

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, two deputy sheriffs aged 24 and 23 from Florida, took their own lives in recent days, leaving little Jayce, just one month old, orphaned. It will be a relative to take care of the orphaned child of Clayton Osteen And Victoria Pacheco, two Florida deputies who took their own lives in recent days. Cops from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office “committed suicide in the first week of the new year,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said Tuesday. Osteen, 24, attempted to kill himself on December 31 and two days later the device that kept him alive was turned off. Pacheco, 23, committed suicide on January 4 after Osteen’s death, according to Mascara.
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy