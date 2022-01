New Hampshire Republicans are advancing a new congressional map that puts Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in far greater danger of losing reelection. The new, two-seat map, passed by the state House on Wednesday, would likely result in one member from each party in most election cycles, and Pappas’ 1st district is substantially redrawn. Republicans hold the governorship and majorities in both the New Hampshire state House and Senate, meaning that they have the ability to adopt new congressional and state legislative lines without any Democratic support.

