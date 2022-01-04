ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday formally dismissed the federal government’s criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during their shifts. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan dismissed claims...

