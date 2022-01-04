ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple becomes world's first USD 3 trillion company

sanantoniopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 4 (ANI): In yet another major milestone, Apple became the world's first three trillion US dollar company on Monday. The iPhone maker topped a market value of USD 3 trillion -- the first publicly-traded company ever to be worth that much, reported CNN. Shares of Apple...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Raked in Nearly $99 Million in 2021

CEO Tim Cook made a staggering $98.7 million in total compensation for 2021. The majority of Cook's earnings came from stocks along with his salary of $3 million. Apple recently became the first publicly traded U.S. company to have crossed the $3 trillion valuation mark.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Variety

Amazon Says It Has Sold More Than 150 Million Fire TV Devices, Announces Ford and Stellantis Pacts for In-Car Streaming

Amazon is touting a major milestone for Fire TV, claiming it has sold more than 150 million of the streaming devices worldwide. And it announced deals with Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis to bring Fire TV to the automakers’ in-car entertainment systems. For comparison, Roku reported 56.4 million active streaming accounts across its family of devices as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 — although that’s a different metric than total devices sold. At the end of 2020, Amazon last reported having more than 50 million active Fire TV accounts. Amazon touted momentum for its connected-TV push, calling out...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Sony Debuts the Vision-S 02 SUV, Its Second EV Concept

It would appear Sony is serious about getting into the EV business. The Japanese electronics giant just unveiled its second battery-powered concept vehicle, the Vision-S 02 SUV, at CES 2022. But that wasn’t the only EV-related news the company brought with it to the trade show: It’s also starting a mobility division. The Vision-S 02 may be a prototype, but it already looks production ready. The compact SUV looks similar in both shape and size to the popular Tesla Model Y. It does feature a more sculpted body, though, with molded hood, side panels and rear. Those flourishes, along with a bold...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Apple (AAPL) Becomes World's First $3 Trillion Company

Apple Inc. (AAPL) briefly became the world’s first $3 trillion company on Jan. 3, 2022. The tech giant crossed the mark during intraday trading. According to reports, the stock price will need to cross $182.86 to sustain that valuation. In August 2018, the iPhone maker became the first company...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
sanantoniopost.com

Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
BUSINESS
sanantoniopost.com

iQOO 9 series to launch in India soon

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The Chinese smartphone company iQOO has recently revealed that its recent iQOO 9 series will be launching in India soon. As per GSM Arena, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro unveiled a couple of days ago will go on sale in China starting next Wednesday. iQOO has not confirmed the international availability of the lineup at the event, but its Indian branch has revealed that the iQOO 9 series "will be launching in India soon."The Indian division has not announced the launch date of the iQOO 9 series yet, but in a press note obtained by GSM Arena, the company said that Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Series finals will "highlight the upcoming launch of iQOO 9 series in India."The finals will begin on January 13, so the iQOO 9 lineup could be launched in India next week.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Us Dollar#Ani#Cnn#Aapl#App Store#Msft#Amzn#Tsla
TIME

The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue rising due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, this year’s CES was once again different from years past—some in-person events went on as planned in Las Vegas, but several big names in the tech world, like Google, Intel and Microsoft, took their announcements virtual instead.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy