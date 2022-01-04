Ban smoking in casinos

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill has been introduced that would change California’s Prop. 47 and lower the amount suspects can steal before facing a felony.
Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D-Bakersfield) is behind the bill. He introduced it on the same day that two Republican state lawmakers, Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, unveiled their bill that aims to fully repeal Prop. 47.
“Enough is enough, we need to fight back against the criminals who are stealing from our communities,” Salas said in a statement about the bill’s introduction on Tuesday.
California voters approved Prop. 47 back in 2014. It was billed...
