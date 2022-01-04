ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TCNewTech Pitch Event - Online

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Innovators, inventors, & other out-of-the-box thinkers pitch their health-tech ideas...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypepotamus.com

ATV: Pitch Practice

Everyone needs to sharpen their spiel. Join us IN PERSON and virtually for Pitch Practice every Friday to practice and get feedback from peers. Pitch Practice takes place on Zoom every Friday at 1:00pm. Jacey Lucus will be there to provide feedback and facilitate conversations. Be sure to register on...
ATLANTA, GA
Entrepreneur

What Happened In Gym Did Not Stay In Gym

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. He did not choose to be a content creator, content chose him. Always a fitness enthusiast, Gaurav Taneja’s life changed when a workout video went viral. “I was at the gym working out, teaching my friend about tricep training, when he decided to go live. Soon, I was flooded with requests for my next videos,” said Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, flight captain, national level bodybuilder and vlogger. Taneja’s tryst with fitness started when he was studying in IIT-Kharagpur.
WORKOUTS
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Linkedin
mmobomb.com

Doctor Who Comes To EVE Online In First Ever Collaboration Event

Get ready, Capsuleers. The most deadly species in the universe, dedicated to wiping out any life that isn’t their own, is coming to Eve Online. The Daleks invade New Eden on January 13. In case you’re wondering, they earn the title of most deadly because at least the others will convert or slowly feed on other life forms. Daleks, however, aren’t happy unless you no longer exist – if they’re ever happy at all.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Daje! By the end of the month super asteroid will touch the earth!

A huge asteroid, considered “potentially dangerous” by NASA, two and a half times the height of the Empire State Building in New York is set to skim the Earth at the end of this month passing through its orbit. With an estimated diameter of at least one kilometer,...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
gamepur.com

E3 2022 will be an online-only event, the ESA confirms

After last year’s E3, there was the hope of seeing a return to a full-fledged event once 2022 rolled around. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented that from becoming a reality. The virus hasn’t slowed down due to the rise of the Omicron variant, signaling potential risks had it returned to business as usual.
TECHNOLOGY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Frontline: Chamber events online for now

I had a really great conversation with Vern Carda this week at Estes Park Health. He made a really great point: the constant ambiguity of the past few years has created in all of us an agility that has made us stronger. At the turn of the new year, we had a strong slate of member engagements to kick off 2022 and then the pandemic threw us a left turn with Omicron.
ESTES PARK, CO
gamepur.com

Bethesda announces new The Elder Scrolls Online Chapter and Global Reveal Event

Following yesterday’s sea storm teaser, Bethesda has released another longer teaser regarding The Elder Scrolls Online. The new video comes with concrete information, though. First, the reason for all this fuss is that a new Chapter is on the way. Second, the new Chapter will be revealed during a Global Reveal Event starting at 3 PM ET on Thursday, January 27. In the meantime, fans will just have to scour the 1-minute-and-3-second video for clues as to where the new Chapter might take place, what kind of a story arc it’s going to have, and how it might tie in with the much-anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

E3 2022 won't happen in-person, organisers "excited about the possibilities of an online event"

Unsurprisingly, E3 will once again not happen as an in-person event this year, what with the whole global pandemic and all. The Entertainment Software Association, who organise E3, had hoped that the main event on the video games industry's marketing calendar would return properly this year, after skipping 2019 and going online in 2020, but nope. While they haven't yet confirmed whether or not they'll arrange an online E3 in its stead, they seem to be considering it. But even if not, the industry will doubltess manage to host its own advert-o-ramas without the E3 banner.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy