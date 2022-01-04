TCNewTech Pitch Event - Online

Following yesterday’s sea storm teaser, Bethesda has released another longer teaser regarding The Elder Scrolls Online. The new video comes with concrete information, though. First, the reason for all this fuss is that a new Chapter is on the way. Second, the new Chapter will be revealed during a Global Reveal Event starting at 3 PM ET on Thursday, January 27. In the meantime, fans will just have to scour the 1-minute-and-3-second video for clues as to where the new Chapter might take place, what kind of a story arc it’s going to have, and how it might tie in with the much-anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO