Sound Sessions: Audacity Brass Band

A Battle of the Bands will be taking place on March 13 at the State Theatre with a $2500 Grand prize and $1500 Fan Favorite award. The event intends to showcase 8 of the areas brightest playing 2 songs each. To participate you will need to record a video of you performing an original song and upload it to YouTube for judges to narrow down their picks and later for fans to vote by liking the video. 3 spots will be picked by a panel of experts and 5 spots will be determined by fan votes. The Battle of the Bands is open to full bands and solo performers of any age. There is a $15 non-refundable entry fee. The deadline to apply is January 15th at 11:59 pm.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO