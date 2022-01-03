ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sound Sessions: Audacity Brass Band

By Bridget Curran
WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe learn a little bit more about Audacity Brass Band and...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

The Neighbourhood Is an Underrated Band With a One-of-a-Kind Sound

The band can’t be defined by a single genre, which is just one of the qualities that makes them so unique. The Neighbourhood is a band with a sound and style that’s difficult to categorize. They’re rock, but they’re also alternative and inspired by EDM and R&B. There’s no group like The Neighbourhood, to say the least. So, if you’ve only heard their biggest hit, “Sweater Weather,” you’re missing out on a world of sounds that are honestly the ideal listen for a rainy day. With a generally moody, emo tone that’s supported by existential and profound lyrics, The Neighbourhood will send listeners into the deepest parts of music and themselves.
MUSIC
thelandonline.com

Amy Manette Band redux: different lineup, same jazzy sound

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say the band will be playing at the Blue Boat on Dec. 31. When their keyboard player left town, Amy (Manette) Kuch and Marv Topp had to decide what to do about their group, the Amy Manette Band. They love playing blues,...
MANKATO, MN
wbjb.org

Band Of Horses – Crutch

Band of Horses formed in 2004 in Seattle, Washington by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, including 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band’s lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes. The most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, was together several years and recorded three albums. That lineup ceased when Ramsey and Reynolds departed in 2017. In October 2021, Band of Horses issued the new single “Crutch” and announced the upcoming release of Things Are Great, their first album with Matt Gentling and Ian MacDougall, and sixth overall. Calling it “a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses,” Things Are Great is due for release on January 21, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
wnmufm.org

On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail returns to pin the heart's brass tacks

Lindsey Jordan's band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan's lyrics continue to cut — deeply.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audacity Brass Band#Wsls
cherokeephoenix.org

The Marshall Tucker Band brings legendary rock sounds to Tulsa March 26

TULSA – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m., March 26. Tickets...
TULSA, OK
ModestoView

The State Battle of the Bands

A Battle of the Bands will be taking place on March 13 at the State Theatre with a $2500 Grand prize and $1500 Fan Favorite award. The event intends to showcase 8 of the areas brightest playing 2 songs each. To participate you will need to record a video of you performing an original song and upload it to YouTube for judges to narrow down their picks and later for fans to vote by liking the video. 3 spots will be picked by a panel of experts and 5 spots will be determined by fan votes. The Battle of the Bands is open to full bands and solo performers of any age. There is a $15 non-refundable entry fee. The deadline to apply is January 15th at 11:59 pm.
MUSIC
bctv.org

David Decembrino, Singer for the band Brass Pocket

David Decembrino, male singer for the band Brass Pocket chats with host Lucille DiGiamberardino. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
MUSIC
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Local Band/Musician

Senior Grace Contino was introduced to local Burlington band Love & Valor when she first came to Elon in 2018. Now, looking back, she said she realized just how much of an impact the band made. Love & Valor was voted “Best Local Band/Musician” by the Elon community.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
skiddle.com

The Domino Sound

Every Friday 3 live acts perform at the Domino. Fridays celebrate all of the genres that make the Domino sound. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events at The Domino...
MUSIC
northernpublicradio.org

Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

We start off another year of Sessions from Studio A with a bang this week. Join us for a live performance from Chicago's Blueshift Big Band with a mix of originals and standards. We'll also hear two unique worlds collide with their big band renditions of classic video game soundtracks. Special thanks to band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons for making this week's show become a reality.
CHICAGO, IL
Minot Daily News

Local band mixes a variety of genres to create unique sound

Myles Barcomb & The Sweet Dreams is a local band in Minot with an unusual start. Two years ago, an opportunity to start a group was presented to Barcomb, who has been a musician for most of his life–starting out playing guitar at the age of 12 and admiring a variety of genres and artists ranging from metal and hard rock to Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey.
MINOT, ND
NOLA.com

A recording of Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Dizzy Gillespie at the Orpheum in 1986 finds new life on vinyl

The Tipitina’s Record Club’s current release, “Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Dizzy Gillespie: Live in New Orleans,” brings up some old memories for Gregory Davis. The Dirty Dozen trumpeter and co-founder remembers when Gillespie in the early 1980s stopped into the Glass House, the Central City bar where the brass band reigned on Monday nights.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
103GBF

Brass Against Call Back ‘The Matrix’ With ‘Wake Up’ End Credits Cover

The Matrix franchise has rebooted with The Matrix Resurrections being the latest installment, and while some things in the film may seem familiar, there's some fresh twists being added. One of those twists comes at the end of the film with Brass Against getting the feature with their cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy