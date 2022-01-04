At Capitol, every day is Christmas

At the west end of the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, the state House opened the annual legislative session in the traditional way, with routine business and a quick adjournment. At the east end, in the state Senate, bitter divisions exposed last year resurfaced, as members of the conservative caucus aired their grievances and Democrats brooded […] The post Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO