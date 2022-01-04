ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Hundreds gather to honor late Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley at visitation

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Nearly a week after Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty, a visitation was held for him at Fairfield Community High School. Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects.

“You see a lot of people who were touched by Sean and who were very supportive of Leslie and her kids and it is very somber in there,” said Vanessa Anderson of Cisne. “You can definitely feel the love and support.”

The visitation line was nonstop on Monday evening.

“The amount of support from the locals that loved him, respected him, it’s just amazing the turnout,” said Sheriff William Rutan of Crawford County.

Members of the community said Deputy Riley was a hero both in and out of uniform.

“He was big in the community helping with baseball in the summertime and that’s how we knew him,” said Anderson. “He helped our boys when they were playing tee ball.”

Law enforcement from all over the midwest flooded the gymnasium.

“This is the last thing that we ever want to go to,” said Chad Pusey, Chief of Police in Oblong. “But we’re here to show our support for the sheriff’s department itself and for all law enforcement officers across the nation.”

There was an impressive display of law enforcement who took part in a memorial walkthrough at the service.

“An officer pays the ultimate sacrifice, we all pay it. We’re all one,” added Pusey.

“It’s an overwhelming impact whenever a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty, so it’s good to see the support,” said Rutan.

The funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at 11:00 am at Fairfield Community High School in the gymnasium. There will be a procession and burial at Cisne Family Cemetery where Deputy Riley will be laid to rest.

Eyewitness News will be on scene at the service and you can stream it on our website.

City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cisne, IL
Fairfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Head on crash with semi claims the life of Evansville man

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – An Evansville man is dead after a head on crash with a semi truck. It happened along I-64 near the 96 mile-marker just before 9:30 a.m Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, a van was heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business. The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years. The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crash lands Owensboro teen in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro teen is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase and crashing into a ditch. According to Kentucky State Police, at about 8:30 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was patrolling US 60 East when he saw an SUV going 90 miles-per-hour in a 55 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

Community Policy