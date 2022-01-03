ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens RB Devonta Freeman talks about performance of Baltimore OL in Week 17

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 by the final score of 20-19. It was a heartbreaking way to lose the game, as it appeared that Baltimore was in position to win the game until the end, where Los Angeles made a comeback and stole the game away.

Running back Devonta Freeman had a nice game on Sunday, rushing the ball 14 times for 76 yards. After the matchup, he was asked about the performance of the offensive line in the contest, and had great things to say, including that he thought the offense played well as a whole.

“I think the [offensive] line did a hell of a job blocking. I feel like we played well as an offense, overall. Everyone was executing plays and going to the details. I just think we’ve got to finish strong and just figure out how to win – figure out how to finish and win.”

The running game has been very up and down for the Ravens in 2021. They’ve been missing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in a big way, but Freeman has improved over the course of the year. The offensive line has been a work in progress, especially without All-Pro Ronnie Stanley. However, they’ve had their flashes, which Freeman thought they had a lot of in Week 17.

