Two twins who were born on New Year’s Eve have beaten odds by having different birthdays in different years. Fatima Madrigal, the mother, gave birth to the two babies as the United States welcomed in the new year on Friday night. While one baby was delivered at 11.45pm on 31 December at hospital in central California, her second was delivered roughly 15 minutes after – at midnight on 1 January. Doctors at the hospital, which is about 46 miles south of San Jose, said in a press release on Saturday that twins who were born in different years were “one...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO