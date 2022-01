Legislation passed during the 2021 Kentucky General assembly to cap the monthly cost of insulin to the state’s nearly half a million adult diabetics will take effect today. Under the legislation, which was sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, and known as House Bill 95, insulin cost co-pays will be capped at $30 per 30-day supply for 2022, regardless of the amount or type of insulin a person is prescribed, with no deductible.

