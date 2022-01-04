Lawsuit Dismissed Against Metro Family, DA Candidate

A lawsuit against three members of an Oklahoma City family, alleging sexual abuse and negligence in preventing sexual abuse, was dismissed Dec. 29 in Oklahoma County District Court.

Three women had filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma County District Attorney candidate Gayland Gieger and other family members for alleged sexual abuse committed by a relative of Gieger.

At the time of the story, on Dec. 15, Gayland Gieger's Campaign Manager, Evan Handy told News 9: "The allegation in this lawsuit was found to be entirely without merit by three independent law enforcement agencies. This is a political attack by Gieger’s opponents who can’t compete with his two decade record of fighting for sexual abuse victims. This lawsuit was filed by a disgraced politician who himself was criminally charged with maiming a woman, and is further evidence of the political motive in this lawsuit.”

No charges were ever filed, and the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.