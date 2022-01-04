ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piramal Pharma Solutions Expands In Vitro Biology Capabilities At Ahmedabad Discovery Services Site

- Multi-million dollar investment augments in-vitro biology capabilities in primary and secondary screening

- Brings added value to customers by coupling biology services with existing chemistry capabilities

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions (PPS) business, a leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced that the company has made a multi-million dollar investment to create a world-class high-throughput screening facility that will augment the existing in-vitro biology capabilities at its drug discovery services site in Ahmedabad, India. This new expansion, which is expected to go live in Q3 2022, will significantly add to the primary and secondary screening capabilities of compounds prepared at the Ahmedabad site.

The benefits of this new investment will be seen in an improved experience for PPS discovery services customers. With integrated chemistry and biology services now available from a single site, we anticipate significant improvements to drug discovery cycle times. In addition, new personnel with experience in biology services are being added to the site team, complementing the existing technical and operational expertise.

The new high-throughput screening technology enables PPS to evaluate and screen 1000 compounds per week using various assay platform technologies such as Fluorescent Imaging Plate Reader (FLIPR), TR-FRET/HTRF, Fluorescence Polarization (FP), absorbance, Luminescence/ Electrochemiluminescence (ECL), Alpha Screen, Lantha Screen, Flow Cytometry, and high content imaging. These platforms will be applicable to a variety of targets (e.g., G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and kinase-targeted therapies).

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, said, "Assisting customers in the discovery process is synergistic with our efforts to be a patient-centric CDMO. With this investment, we are enhancing our discovery platform by adding new in vitro biology services to our existing capabilities, making us a more integrated partner."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

For more information please visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramal.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718935/Piramal_Ahmedabad.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718934/Piramal_Logo.jpg

For Investors: Hitesh Dhaddha/Mayank Kumar Investor Relations investor.relations@piramal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piramal-pharma-solutions-expands-in-vitro-biology-capabilities-at-ahmedabad-discovery-services-site-301452891.html

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions

