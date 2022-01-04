Doncic's double-double leads Mavericks past Nuggets 103-89

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
DALLAS — Dirk Nowitzki wanted the number 14. When the seven-footer from Würzburg, Germany was drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 1998, he hoped to wear the #14 jersey in honor of Charles Barkley -- one of his favorite players at the time. Barkley wore #14...
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
The Dallas Mavericks will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s number 41 before Wednesday’s game against Golden State. Nowitzki retired in 2019 after playing 21 seasons with Dallas, the most of any player with a single franchise in NBA history.
The right knee lifts skyward, and the left foot taps the floor, sending Dirk Nowitzki floating above the defender and simultaneously away, as he fires the trademark one-legged fadeaway that helped him join the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Karl Malone as players immortalized in the NBA’s 30,000-point club.
SALT LAKE CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic had a great performance for the Utah Jazz on the road against the Denver Nuggets and recorded a rare double-double. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets, Bojan Bogdanovic had just two career double-doubles. Two of those came in the last four games, which means he had one career double-double entering this season.
One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
