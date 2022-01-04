ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Family of boy who died after restraint at center settle suit

By - SFGate
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a 16-year-old boy who was restrained at a shuttered...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Florida Family demands answers after 13-year-old Florida boy dies in

A Florida 13-year-old died after his dirt bike crashed during an encounter with police. Now his family is demanding answers. Stanley “SJ” Davis III was riding recklessly on his dirt bike Sunday afternoon when an officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, ABC News reported. Surveillance video at a Chevron gas station captured the moment Davis filled up his dirt bike and spotted a police cruiser turning to the same station. The teen takes off, and the officer starts to trail him. There’s no audio alongside the video, which does not show the actual crash. According to police, the boy’s dirt bike went down “in the 800 block” of North Federal Highway during the attempted stop, killing Davis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
International Business Times

Woman Set On Fire After Neighbor Accuses Her Of Naming Puppy After His Wife

A 35-year-old woman in India was set on fire allegedly by her neighbor after an argument over her puppy's name. Neetaben Sarvaiya from Palitana town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, suffered severe burn injuries in the alleged attack by her neighbor and a group of five others Monday afternoon. Sarvaiya is currently receiving treatment for her burn injuries, The Times of India reported citing police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“She even had boyfriends that believed that she was 22 years old”, Mother stole her daughter’s identity so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans; pleads guilty

According to the court documents, the 48-year-old mother stole her estranged daughter’s identity and pretended to be the 22-year-old woman so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans. The mother pleaded guilty on Monday. The mother started a new life. She reportedly pretended to be a 22-year-old student who dated men who believed her to be in her early 20’s along with getting a job at the city library.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Western Michigan#Lakeside Academy
Daily Mail

Family of Iowa man, 78, with sepsis who died from complications after surgery say he waited TWO WEEKS for hospital bed because unvaxxed COVID patients had overwhelmed the system

An Iowa family is blaming the unvaccinated for keeping their patriarch who had sepsis from getting a hospital bed for two weeks before he later died from complications after surgery. Dale Weeks, 78, was a retired school superintendent diagnosed with the infection in November and was being treated at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Babysitter sacrificed her life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby boy out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck struck her

The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy