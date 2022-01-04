Family of boy who died after restraint at center settle suit

A Florida 13-year-old died after his dirt bike crashed during an encounter with police. Now his family is demanding answers. Stanley “SJ” Davis III was riding recklessly on his dirt bike Sunday afternoon when an officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, ABC News reported. Surveillance video at a Chevron gas station captured the moment Davis filled up his dirt bike and spotted a police cruiser turning to the same station. The teen takes off, and the officer starts to trail him. There’s no audio alongside the video, which does not show the actual crash. According to police, the boy’s dirt bike went down “in the 800 block” of North Federal Highway during the attempted stop, killing Davis.

