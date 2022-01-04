ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Dictatorship can't expunge Tiananmen Square crimes

By New York Daily News
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrants such as Xi Jinping of China strive to control people’s actions and thoughts by trying to control the truth, which is why Hong Kong monuments to the peaceful protest of Tiananmen Square turned into a massacre are being torn down and carted away under cover of darkness....

