ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

911 Lone Star Season 3: Episode Release Schedule? Where To Watch?

By Alex Hoffman-Ellis
thecurrent-online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring, Fox, like the other networks, completed the schedule of the new television season, which still features Call Me Kat and The Resident among the live-action series, Great North, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burger, Family Guy and Duncanville, among those animated. While Prodigal Son was cancelled, Deadline had...

thecurrent-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Tim Minear
epicstream.com

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 13 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News, and Everything You Need to Know

Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 13 release date available below. In episode 12, Ares was curious as to how Danan survived his battle against Shisanda. Danan replied that Ares does not have to worry since Danan successfully won the battle and returned to have revenge. As the two were left together, Ares was contemplating whether he should attack his comrade or not. In the end, he used Gragantuan Storm Javelin against Danan.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Television#The Episodes#Upfronts#Judd Marjan#Entertainment Of Fox#Lone Star 3 01#The Big Chill#Thin Ice
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Viewer Votes

How hot will the action get on the third season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did John and Beth manage to confront their past to secure the future of the ranch?. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 was a deep-dive into their relationship. Meanwhile, Jamie realized Garrett's past could affect his own future and set out to tale swift action. Elsewhere, Cowboy School concluded for Jimmy,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1: Lone Star Review: The Big Chill (Season 3 Episode 1)

Since the show first premiered, I have been a staunch advocate of how great the storytelling is — barring a few glaring issues. The great thing about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, “The Big Chill,” is that a few of these issues seem to be addressed in the best ways possible.
TV SERIES
honknews.com

911 Lone Star Season 3: All About It

Are you curious to know about 911 Lone Star season 3 so here is all the information about it. It is important for you all do know about 911 lone Star season 3 it is an American television series with rewards and focuses on the ambulance police and it is an American television series with rewards and focuses on the ambulance police it focus on the company in Austin Texas it is created by Ryan Murphy , Brad phulchuk, Tim Minear Starring Rob Lowe ,Liv Tyler,Robinsten the composer of the series is Mac quayle , Todd haberman.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Black Summer Season 3: Renewal? Release & Other Updates

The show is a prequel to another popular project, “Z-Nation”. However, according to the crew, it is an independent creation. As in the 2014 film, the events unfold here against the backdrop of a raging virus that turns people into “flesh-eaters”. It is pretty logical that...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Only Murders In The Building Season 2: Renewal, Release Date & Plot Updates

Having learned that the script for the show’s first season was written by the famous comedian and simply talented artist Steve Martin, the audience immediately decided to get acquainted with the show. The show did not disappoint the fans. It is not surprising that so many people were interested in the release date of Only Murders In The Building Season 2.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

The Boys Season 3: Official Release Date Is Here

During San Diego Comic-Con 2020, the dedicated panel of The Boys delighted fans with the announcement of season 3. Since the announcement more than a year has passed but the fans didn’t even get a small glimpse of what’s going to happen in the new season. Finally, we can say with certainty that Amazon is not letting go its most popular superhero drama anywhere anytime soon.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

The Nevers Season 1 Part 2: Renewal & Release Date Details

The creator of the historical drama with elements of fiction was the well-known Joss Whedon, whose name has recently been heard by many. Ardent fans of the “Justice League” still have not forgotten the initiative of the screenwriter, who decided to make adjustments to the original version of Snyder. In addition, Whedon was repeatedly accused of boorish behaviour on the set. Not without threats to the actress Gal Gadot to deprive her of the opportunity to act in films.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Another Life Season 3: Release Date? Plot? What Is Known?

The premiere of the show took place in 2019. The first season received many negative reviews from critics, scolding critical characters for the lack of logic in their actions. The makers did an impressive job on the mistakes in the second season, managing to calm the audience’s anger. Quite good ratings of the second season led the public to think about the release date of Another life season 3. The viewers were not mistaken since the makers developed their show further.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy