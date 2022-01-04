Seven Springs concludes sale of operations assets

With six bedrooms and four full bathrooms, this home was customized with best-in-class amenities suitable to the owner’s needs. This pristine mountain oasis boasts an open floor plan, highlighted by soaring vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, a wood-burning stone fireplace, and gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a center island, 2021 high-tech stainless appliances, and a bay-windowed dining area that opens onto the expansive deck. The owner suite consists of a bedroom area, glamour bath with a soaking tub and separate stall shower, and a deck. An added highlight – each floor has two bedrooms and a full bath that lends itself to ensuite living. The lower level features the sixth bedroom with two sets of bunks, a full bathroom and a wet sauna.
