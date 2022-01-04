ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Seven Springs concludes sale of operations assets

Mirror
 3 days ago

SEVEN SPRINGS — After more than a decade of growth, Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. announced the closing of the sale of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area to Vail Resorts Inc. The sale marks the conclusion of the Nutting family’s ownership...

www.altoonamirror.com

cbslocal.com

‘Mother Nature Gave Us 6 Inches Of Natural Snowfall:’ Seven Springs Preparing For The Weekend

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – Mother Nature brought six inches of snow and while for our morning commutes it’s not much of a gift, it is for Seven Springs Mountain Resort. After a winter when there was not much snow, ski resorts such as Seven Springs, have had to resort to making their own snow, so Thursday evening/Wednesday morning’s snowfall was a welcomed sight.
CHAMPION, PA
butlerradio.com

Mega Mixer Coming To Seven Springs

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is one of 30 regional organizations participating in an upcoming large networking event. The Pittsburgh Business Exchange’s Annual Winter Kickoff Mega Mixer and Networking Reception will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Hundreds of professionals will...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley And Laurel Mountain Enter New Era For 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vail Resorts closed on the purchase of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain on New Year’s Eve, beginning a new era in the local ski resorts. The Nutting family owned Seven Spring for 15 years, adding Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain under one ownership in that time. Now, Vail’s purchase of these three means it owns 40 ski resorts across 15 states and three countries. People here are anxious to see what changes this may bring. The person who oversees Vail’s eastern region is Tim Baker, who happens to have played for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Ski-In, Ski-Out Townhome in Seven Springs

With six bedrooms and four full bathrooms, this home was customized with best-in-class amenities suitable to the owner’s needs. This pristine mountain oasis boasts an open floor plan, highlighted by soaring vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, a wood-burning stone fireplace, and gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a center island, 2021 high-tech stainless appliances, and a bay-windowed dining area that opens onto the expansive deck. The owner suite consists of a bedroom area, glamour bath with a soaking tub and separate stall shower, and a deck. An added highlight – each floor has two bedrooms and a full bath that lends itself to ensuite living. The lower level features the sixth bedroom with two sets of bunks, a full bathroom and a wet sauna.
REAL ESTATE
Cumberland Times-News

Deal for Seven Springs, nearby resorts complete

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — A nationally recognized resort operator has completed a deal to acquire Somerset County’s ski resorts. Officials with Vail Resorts Inc. and Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. announced that the $118 million transaction was finalized Friday, meaning Hidden Valley Resort, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and lease rights for Laurel Mountain will now be under the same ownership as destinations such as Breckenridge and Vail Mountain in Colorado.
TRAVEL
Mirror

Businesses hoping to see more snow

Despite a lack of snow early and ongoing supply chain shortages, area retailers are optimistic that as winter progresses so, too, will their business. “Items are moving at a slower pace than other years,” said Roaring Spring True Value co-owner Jo Ellen Mingle. “Obviously, weather drives sales.”. With...
ALTOONA, PA
geauganews.com

Think Spring! Order now for Geauga SWCD’s Spring Fish Sale

Though it’s snow time, the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Spring Fish Sale will be here in no time! We are currently taking orders for fingerling-size largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill/sunfish mix, minnows, redear “shellcracker” sunfish, and white amurs. Pond safety kits are also available.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Mirror

Hunting buddies

Kevin Holmberg of Altoona and his 18-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever “Oakley” leave a field on Pennsylvania state game lands adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park after hunting pheasants on Tuesday morning. Mirror photo by Patrick Waksmunski.
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Travel
Mirror

Business briefcase

PA CareerLink Blair County has reopened a Duncansville affiliate site at 536 Third Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. CareerLink services are free to all job-seekers; appointments are encouraged due to limited space. To sign up for an appointment at the Duncansville location, call 814-317-5191. Walk-ins are welcome, but they may need to wait if appointments are scheduled ahead of them.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Colliers Concludes $24M Sale for Multiple Lehigh Valley Senior Care Communities

Left to right: Victoria’s Place, Mountain View Photo Credit: Colliers. ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, January 6, 2022 – On behalf of a private Seller and Buyer both represented by Colliers – we are pleased to announce the investment sale of two senior care communities of the Lehigh Valley area totaling $24,000,000. The transaction was facilitated by Bob Gaines, a Senior Vice President of the Colliers Seniors Housing Practice in the U.S. Eastern Region.
ALLENTOWN, PA
connectcre.com

CBRE Facilitates Portfolio Sale of Seven Multifams in St. Petersburg

CBRE has arranged the sale of the Sabal Palm Portfolio, a seven-property, 127-unit multifamily portfolio in St. Petersburg, FL. Financials were not disclosed for the 97% occupied portfolio. CBRE Capital Markets in Tampa represented both the buyer, a private investor out of New York, and sellers, a partnership between The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
nyconthecheap.com

Southwest Air Fare Sale: Tickets Start at $39 for Spring Travel

Southwest Airlines is starting 2022 with sale on spring travel with fares as low as $39 one-way. The airfare deal is for tickets purchased through 11:59pm CST on Jan. 6, 2022, for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022. The deal is for travel within the Continental U.S., continental...
TRAVEL
The Star

$5.9 million Boiling Springs mansion up for sale

A cornerstone couple in the Boiling Springs area have decided to sell their mansion on Whitaker Road. The two-story home, listed at $5.9 million, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three half bathrooms, and two garages. It is owned by Talmadge and Mary Turner, who were unavailable for comment for this story. ...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
multihousingnews.com

Maximize the Sale Price of Your Asset With Simple Front-End Preparation

Here is a dream list of documents every broker wishes they could obtain from their listing client prior to going to market. In the video linked in the blog on Multifamily Insiders, I talk about how to maximize sale price, close quickly, and with little drama. This simply requires proper preparation on the front end before going to market. Many buyers will put in their offers that they don’t want their Due Diligence period to start until after they’ve received all documents in the seller’s possession. They do this so that part of their short due diligence period isn’t eaten up waiting for pertinent documents. When I take a listing, the first thing I do is hand the seller a list of documents I’d like to put in a deal room. A deal room is simply an online, password-protected folder where I keep all the pertinent documents to a transaction. On this list is also a few to-dos that will boost value for the property.
REAL ESTATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Daum Commercial Completes Sale of 4-Building Industrial Asset Totaling 110,679 SF in Phoenix

DAUM Executive Vice Presidents Chris Rogers and Trevor McKendry represented the seller, California-based private investment firm Greenwood & McKenzie, as well as procured the buyer, Mountain West, the industrial platform of Baron Properties, alongside Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield. “We’ve worked closely with the seller for several years, playing...
PHOENIX, AZ

