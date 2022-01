Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO