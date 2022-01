The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies tallied their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday after taking down the hard-fighting Cleveland Cavaliers, 110-106. Ja Morant had another strong game after finishing with all-around norms of 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. He was not too efficient though, as he only shot 9-of-21 from the field. It was less impressive than his spectacular showing against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but still enough to propel the Grizzlies to victory and improve to 25-14.

