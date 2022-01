Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shared a new preview of a song, titled “Life In Hell,” from the band’s forthcoming sixteenth album. The 12-second snippet was shared in a Cameo clip that Mustaine had filmed for a fan named Gabe. According to Mustaine, Gabe is “the first person in the outside world – outside of the studio and the band and my family – that’s heard any music from the new record.” The track is suggested by Mustaine in the video to be the second track on the album, which has been provisionally titled The Sick, The Dying and the Dead.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO