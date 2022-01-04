ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Lonely Childhood, New Music, & More with ‘Sunday Morning’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 2021 demonstrated that Lil Nas X isn’t shy about shocking viewers with racy antics on and off stage, a recent interview will draw surprise for a different reason. The notorious social media ‘troll,’ who has used the platform to springboard himself into one of modern music’s most talked about careers,...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
Ashe County's Newspaper

Lil Nas X: LGBTQ artists' music gets sanitised

Lil Nas X says the music industry has "sanatised" LGBTQ artists' music. The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out as gay in June 2019 and has claimed that "anything sexual" from a queer star is often censored. Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he said: “It’s always been, ‘Okay,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Adele & More: Who Was Your Favorite Pop Star of 2021? Vote!

Before 2021 comes to a close, Billboard wants to know which pop star dominated this year. As part of Billboard‘s ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, we’ve ranked the best pop stars of each year dating back to 1981, when MTV and the modern pop era were born. For 2021, Taylor Swift took the throne after she won album of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with Folklore and released two out of her six planned re-recorded albums this year — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) — which both returned to their original albums’ position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Not to mention, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” from the latter re-recorded LP broke Don McLean’s half-century record and became the longest-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
CBS News

Lil Nas X on "Montero"

He had a hit with his breakout single "Old Town Road," about a horse-loving hip hop cowboy. But for his debut album, Lil Nas X wrote songs about his real life as a gay man, and called the album by his real first name, "Montero." The multiple-Grammy-nominee talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about reinventing himself, as his true self.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Unveils Striking ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy yesterday when he not only announced his new album ‘Dawn FM’ but also revealed that the LP will be landing this Friday (January 7). A star-studded affair (with a unique contribution from none other than Jim Carrey), buzz surrounding the project has reached fever pitch.
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Music#Childhood#New Music#Cbs#Montero#Old Town Road
Essence

New Music This Week: Nas & Hit-Boy, Curren$y, SpotemGottem And More

Nas And Hit-Boy Drop 'Magic' On Short Notice, And Atlanta-Based Rapper Sy Ari Da Kid Gets Nostalgic About The Holiday Season With "Christmas In The Hood" Friday is here again. But, what makes this Friday particularly special is that its Christmas Eve. Naturally, the good people here at ESSENCE decided to give your gifts a bit early, with a list of new music from some great artists.
MUSIC
Sand Hills Express

The transformation of Lil Nas X

Don’t be fooled by his name; Lil Nas X does things big. His debut album, “Montero,” has #1 hits, two billion streams on Spotify, and five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. Correspondent Tracy Smith asked, “What’s the story of ‘Montero’?”. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Watch The Music Man Star Hugh Jackman Open Up About How His Family Influenced His Stage Career & More

Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who stars as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway, was featured on CBS Sunday Morning on January 2. "What better job to have in the world than to allow people to come and just put their troubles aside for a second?" Jackman said. Jackman opened up about losing his father in September, his love of theater and more. The segment also includes footage from the Broadway revival and Jackman and choreographer Warren Carlyle in the rehearsal room. Take a look below, and then go see The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Nas Is Giving Fans Streaming Rights To His Music With New NFT Deal

Nas is no stranger to the cryptocurrency world. The Queens rap legend already has a stake in Coinbase Series B, which is now the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, and he’s looking to expand his reach even more. On Tuesday (January 6), blockchain-powered platform Royal announced they...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Chance the Rapper Give Nelly’s ‘Hot In Herre’ a Country Rock Spin

Chance the Rapper gave Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” a country rock spin during That’s My Jam, Jimmy Fallon’s upcoming music and comedy variety game show, which premieres Jan. 3 on NBC. In the preview clip for the show, Chance pulls a lever that lands on the “Musical Genre Challenge,” which pairs a song with a different genre than its original form and requires the contestant to sing it. The matchup then landed on Nelly’s hit rap song and the “Country Rock” genre. Chance was up for the challenge. The backing band played a laid-back groove and Chance’s cadence matched the country-tinged sway...
THEATER & DANCE
thatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Unleashes ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

With just two days remaining until the release of The Weeknd’s new album ‘Dawn FM,’ the hitmaker is revving up the hype machine with drip-drop reveals. The latest unveiling is the LP’s official tracklist. True to form, it was unwrapped via a cinematic trailer. As reported,...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Call Lil Nas X by His Zodiac — Here's What an Astrologer Says About the Fire Sign

All eyes are on Lil Nas X, as they should be. It seems the rapper is no stranger to breaking the internet, considering how the world watched in amazement as he charged confidently onto the scene, igniting his legacy with the Grammy award-winning hit "Old Town Road." Ever since, Lil Nas X has spearheaded a new genre of hip-hop with chart-toppers like "Industry Baby" and TikTok favorite "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The trailblazer is also widely recognized for his fresh aesthetics and inspiring sense of fashion — wearing beautiful, colorful pieces at lavish events like the Grammys and the Met Gala. Lil Nas X doesn't exactly bury his feelings, and he isn't shy about telling you what's on his mind, so it may seem like the singer-rapper reads like an open book. But for those who lean on the stars for answers, you'll want to know Lil Nas X on an astrological level. POPSUGAR spoke with CUSP astrologer Isaiah Alpheratz for some celestial insight into Lil Nas X's birth chart.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy