BREAKING NEWS: Impeachment committee to send impeachment resolution to full House for action

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Members of the House of Representatives Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment unanimously voted today, Tuesday, to send to...

Jamestown Sun

Ravnsborg impeachment committee broadens probe, will meet next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota legislative committee considering the impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with a fatal accident decided to broaden its investigation into the matter, Wednesday, Dec. 29. The nine-member Select Committee on Investigation met over two days in the Capitol building,...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Cruz Floats Biden Impeachment If GOP Takes House

Senator Ted Cruz says the House will probably impeach President Biden if Republicans take back the chamber this November. The Texas Republican floated the idea on his podcast Monday. Cruz put GOP odds of winning the House at 90-10 and 50-50 to retake the Senate. Four House Republicans filed impeachment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sdpb.org

Committee issues subpoenas in Ravnsborg impeachment inquiry

A House impeachment committee will subpoena officials who investigated Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's involvement in a fatal crash. The move came following a second day of the committee meeting behind closed doors Wednesday with its special counsel. The committee wants the officials to testify Jan. 18 and 19, during the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hubcityradio.com

House Select Committee on impeachment to meet January 18th

The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation will meet again on January 18th to continue the consideration of possible impeachment charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Committee member, Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton, says they will be governed by legislative rules. Cwach says they still have a number of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kotatv.com

Ravnsborg impeachment committee gets to work, but behind closed doors

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers met in Pierre Tuesday for two days of meetings to go over the case for impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. But the select committee considering impeachment met almost exclusively behind closed doors Tuesday. After gaveling in at about 10:00 a.m., committee members took an...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg impeachment committee members look ahead to Tuesday meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers in Pierre will gather on Tuesday to discuss the possible impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. A car driven by Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever in September 2020. Ravnsborg’s attorney pleaded no contest on behalf of his client to second-class misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and making an illegal lane change. These were for his driving leading up to the deadly crash.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Saipan Tribune

Torres says he is confident in CNMI Senate’s fairness

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is confident in the CNMI Senate’s ability to be fair in case the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeaches him. Speaking during a radio press briefing last Thursday, Torres is assured that the Senate will conduct itself in a fair manner, which he said is all that he has been asking from the Legislature.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Ted Cruz: ‘Multiple grounds to consider’ for Biden impeachment if GOP wins House

Sen. Ted Cruz said that a Republican-led House after the 2022 elections likely will consider impeaching President Biden on “multiple grounds.”. In the latest episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Texas Republican said he was extremely confident that his party will win Congressional majorities and that this would open the door for retaliation against the Democrats for impeaching then-President Donald Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kelo.com

Legislative panel meets on Ravnsborg impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The South Dakota House’s Select Committee on Investigation will begin two days of meetings on Tuesday. The committee is reviewing evidence to determine if Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached because of his role in a fatal traffic accident last year. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Biden impeachment: Letters

Re “Republicans, please, don’t impeach President Biden” (Dec. 23):. Here we go again, an op-ed that seems based on Fox News talking points. John Phillips’ column is just one more example of finger-pointing with no substance to back it up. The only truth in his editorial is that Biden’s approval rating is very low at 41%. Could it be that it’s so low based on people listening to Fox News and reading editorials like this? Is it possible that supply issues and inflation are tied together and might be blamed on the once-in-100-year pandemic and not on President Biden? Did Philips forget that the former president signaled to the Taliban a date to remove troops long before he was going to withdraw them? Does anyone think that was going to go smoothly and all our military equipment was coming with us? Using Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan as good examples of what Republicans intend to do is laughable. Greene is a crackpot right wing White supremacist-supporting Republican, and Jordan says he can’t remember speaking with the president on the phone the day of the insurrection; how convenient. Funny how the column doesn’t mention how well the stock market has done since Biden took office or how many jobs have been created. Both are things Trump proudly talked about, Biden’s numbers are way better, but Phillips conveniently forgot to mention those.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

