BREAKING NEWS: Impeachment committee to send impeachment resolution to full House for action

Re “Republicans, please, don’t impeach President Biden” (Dec. 23):. Here we go again, an op-ed that seems based on Fox News talking points. John Phillips’ column is just one more example of finger-pointing with no substance to back it up. The only truth in his editorial is that Biden’s approval rating is very low at 41%. Could it be that it’s so low based on people listening to Fox News and reading editorials like this? Is it possible that supply issues and inflation are tied together and might be blamed on the once-in-100-year pandemic and not on President Biden? Did Philips forget that the former president signaled to the Taliban a date to remove troops long before he was going to withdraw them? Does anyone think that was going to go smoothly and all our military equipment was coming with us? Using Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan as good examples of what Republicans intend to do is laughable. Greene is a crackpot right wing White supremacist-supporting Republican, and Jordan says he can’t remember speaking with the president on the phone the day of the insurrection; how convenient. Funny how the column doesn’t mention how well the stock market has done since Biden took office or how many jobs have been created. Both are things Trump proudly talked about, Biden’s numbers are way better, but Phillips conveniently forgot to mention those.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO