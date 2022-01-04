Robert Azzi: I am because we are

In 1978, gospel great Walter Hawkins released a song entitled “Be Grateful”. More than 40 years later, the first verse is cemented in my memory. In looking back on 2021, Hawkins’ impassioned plea to understand that, while life will come with challenges, there is so much to be grateful for, has never rang truer. Over the years, we have seen some challenges. The foreclosure crisis, which wiped out generational wealth with the stroke of a pen. Banks that were too big to fail, seemed so small compared to the social unrest that took hold in major cities. We lost heroes, to both death and scandal. We’ve entered and exited wars around the globe. While right here at home, the fire of racism has been stoked with precision. Our health, due to a world pandemic is faulty, and our health systems seemed to be failing. We are still marching in the streets for voting rights protections and a woman’s reproductive health needs protection. We understand that no one promised us sunshine. Yet, a twist on Hawkins’ song reminds us that we can still smile.

