Society

Robert Azzi: I am because we are

By Robert Azzi
The Eagle Times
 3 days ago

Maya Angelou wrote: “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, and if faced with courage need not be lived again.”. It need not be lived again if we have the courage to confront our demons, the faith to believe that truth and justice will triumph. Today, I...

www.eagletimes.com

The Eagle Times

Robert Azzi: Light must always triumph over darkness

”Each morning comes along and you assume it will be similar enough to the previous one — that you will be safe, that your family will be alive, that you will be together, that life will remain mostly as it was,” Anthony Doerr writes in Cloud Cuckoo Land, a book that sits atop all others on my bedside table. “Then a moment arrives and everything changes.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Concord Monitor

Robert Azzi: We cannot unlive history. History must be confronted

‘History,” Maya Angelou wrote, “despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, and if faced with courage need not be lived again.”. It need not be lived again if we have the courage to confront our demons, the faith to believe that truth and justice will triumph. Today, I...
SOUTH AFRICA
sfbayview.com

I am honored to call Archbishop Tutu a friend

Last week I urged everyone to find the joy in this festive season, rooted in our collective work for justice as we prepare to close one year out with hopes for a better one in the future. Today, my joy is diminished as we bid farewell to a true voice for justice for all, one whose circumstance and character catapulted him to extraordinary prominence.
CHINA
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Because I am Grateful, I Can Smile

In 1978, gospel great Walter Hawkins released a song entitled “Be Grateful”. More than 40 years later, the first verse is cemented in my memory. In looking back on 2021, Hawkins’ impassioned plea to understand that, while life will come with challenges, there is so much to be grateful for, has never rang truer. Over the years, we have seen some challenges. The foreclosure crisis, which wiped out generational wealth with the stroke of a pen. Banks that were too big to fail, seemed so small compared to the social unrest that took hold in major cities. We lost heroes, to both death and scandal. We’ve entered and exited wars around the globe. While right here at home, the fire of racism has been stoked with precision. Our health, due to a world pandemic is faulty, and our health systems seemed to be failing. We are still marching in the streets for voting rights protections and a woman’s reproductive health needs protection. We understand that no one promised us sunshine. Yet, a twist on Hawkins’ song reminds us that we can still smile.
RELIGION
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Nelson Mandela
arcamax.com

Am I selfish for wanting to be alone?

Q: I hear a lot about people having spiritual gifts like the gift of encouragement or comfort. This is hard for me because I am happiest when alone; yet I feel selfish. What’s the answer? – M.I. A: There is an old saying “No man is an island.”...
RELIGION
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#African Americans#United Nations#I Am Because We Are#Wounded Knee
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: I cheered when I heard that the ‘Colston Four’ had been acquitted – how could I not?

I cheered when I heard that the anti-racism campaigners arrested after the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol – the ‘Colston Four’ – had been cleared of criminal damage. How could I not? My ancestors were the Eboe – or Igbo – people of Nigeria, many of whom ran away from their captors after they were stolen from the continent and brought to Jamaica. When I reflect on their journeys and the brutality they endured, it fuels my resounding desire to see racial justice achieved.Edward Colston was both racist and murderous – the fact that...
SOCIETY

