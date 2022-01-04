ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Straw Polls Inconclusive Regarding Minnesota Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

Several recently conducted straw polls regarding a Republican gubernatorial candidate for the 2022 election have been inconclusive. One poll, conducted by delegates for the party, had State Senator Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) in the lead. Another poll conducted by the Minnesota Family Council after a gubernatorial debate, favored business owner and doctor, Dr. Neil Shah.
4 in 10 Republicans say Jan. 6 was very violent: poll

(The Hill) — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent. The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago, found that 39% of Republican adults said that the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. […]
New Washington State law will reduce the use of single-use utensils, condiments and straws beginning Jan. 1

Submitted by San Juan County. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils, condiments, and straws with food orders. A new state law restricts the use of these items and prohibits packaged bundles of single-use items in order to reduce waste and litter – although customers can still request individual items if needed. This law is part of the broader waste reduction legislative package passed in 2021.
CO PO Calendar | Dec. 27-Jan. 2

CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
Reflecting on Jan. 6, 2021

One year ago, our elected legislators — members of the House and Senate, the vice president — barricaded doors and hid under desks as they came within yards, within minutes, of bodily harm. We saw young and old huddled together in fear for their lives and those of their staff. The U.S. Capitol, emblem of democratic governance around the world, had been breached by a violent mob.
Exclusive poll: Americans fear a Jan. 6 repeat

A majority of Americans expect a repeat in the next few years of something like the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and just half say they now have faith in American democracy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll. The big picture: The survey shows that...
Locals remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SARANAC LAKE — Around 70 locals came together in Riverside Park on Thursday to hold a candlelight “Vigil for Democracy,” remembering the attack at the U.S. Capitol building last year, when a violent mob stormed Congress as its members were voting to confirm the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Saranac Lake right not to opt out

In a Dec. 28 letter to the editor, Paul Brannigan asked the following question: “Do we want to potentially be the only municipality in 40 or 50 miles that permits marijuana lounges?”. The answer is a simple “yes.”. I witnessed the implementation of legal marijuana in California firsthand...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
