One year ago, our elected legislators — members of the House and Senate, the vice president — barricaded doors and hid under desks as they came within yards, within minutes, of bodily harm. We saw young and old huddled together in fear for their lives and those of their staff. The U.S. Capitol, emblem of democratic governance around the world, had been breached by a violent mob.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO