ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD Saves The Day In Far Rockaway After High Tide Flooding Threatens To Keep Kids From School

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYXsB_0dc7A8Ov00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Queens neighbors were stranded on their street Monday after flooding from high tide. That meant kids who normally walk to school were in danger of missing the first day back after holiday break.

But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the NYPD saved the day in Far Rockaway .

What looked like a lake was actually Danielle Smith’s front yard. It’s what she woke up to on Beach 84th Street, making it impossible to get her daughter to school.

“I said, ‘No, Kimora, let’s turn around and let’s just say no school today,'” Smith said.

Her neighbor, whose four children also walk to school, was facing the same problem, so she called 911 for help. The NYPD responded with a high-water SUV and carried the children from their home to the car without getting wet and made sure the five kids got to school on time.

“It was like a lifesaver. There’s been a lot going on with the pandemic. Why subject them to, you know, more absence of school due to something that the city either can control or maybe it’s something deeper that they need to find out what’s going on,” Smith said.

Smith has only lived in the area for four months, but as other neighbors pointed out, flooding has been an ongoing problem, specifically on days it storms.

“We in between two bodies of water — the bay and the beach — so the tide rise. When the tide get high, our block floods,” Kimberly Labad said.

Labad pointed out that lingering garbage perpetuated the problem. The Department of Sanitation said there were delays with pickup citywide due to the holiday and threat of snow.

“Because we flooded this morning, knocked down all the garbage, and now all the garbage floated out and went everywhere,” Labad said.

The NYPD contacted the Department of Transportation about a clogged storm drain on the street. CBS2 reached out to the agency, but didn’t immediately hear back. The DOT and Department of Environmental Protection , however, is looking into it.

There’s a costal flood advisory in effect for Tuesday morning in Queens, which could mean another day of issues for the families.

Smith said she is keeping a close eye on an app on her phone to be prepared if this happens again, adding she’s just grateful, this time, cops came to the rescue.

“I thank them so much and my daughter enjoyed the ride,” Smith said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

COVID Impact: New York School Districts, Private Schools Dealing With Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The school bus industry is struggling with a driver shortage. It has been a problem for years, but is now compounded by the pandemic. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday, it’s impacting children and families on multiple fronts. Before COVID-19 invaded, buses from 19 different public school districts served students attending St. Augustine Catholic in Ossining, a valuable help to families paying both school taxes and tuition. But since the Omicron variant surge started, driver shortages have multiple districts cutting service to St. Augustine and other private schools, forcing parents to make other transportation arrangements. “Everybody’s stuck with people catching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall. Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm. The following sites will now open at noon: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building 163 West 125th New York, NY, 10027 York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd Jamaica, NY 11451 Concourse Village Community Center 777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Kings Plaza Mall 5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Kennedy Memorial Park 335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 IBEW Local 25 370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway) Hauppauge, NY 11788 Bronx Bay Eden Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY 10466 Bronxworks 1130 Grand Concourse New York, NY 10456 Aqueduct Racetrack 110-00 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Medgar Evers College 231 Crown Street Brooklyn, NY 11225 SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center 99 Cedar Swamp Rd Glen Head, NY 11545 SUNY Stony Brook 1500 Development Dr Stony Brook, NY 11794 Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Animal Shelters Struggling With Influx Of Pets, Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Animal shelters and rescues are struggling to keep up with an influx of abandoned pets in the pandemic, and to make matters worse, staffing is being hit hard by COVID. Stephanie Hite-Witt adopted the newest member of the family at Animal Care Centers‘ Staten Island location on Veterans Road West. “l think we just need a little sprinkle of joy in our household,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Hite-Witt went straight home to Mariners Harbor to surprise her 11-year-old brother, Amiere. That’s a family overjoyed, helping a rescue that is overburdened. In the pandemic, too many dogs and cats are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Urges Use Of Mass Transit Due To Messy Road Conditions; DSNY Deploys 1,600 Plows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are urging commuters to use mass transit and stay off the roads Friday morning due to the snow. Hundreds of city crews were out salting the roads overnight to prepare for the storm and signs on the West Side Highway flashed warnings to alert drivers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. I swear, my cameramen actually do like me! They threw the snowball with a smile on their face. ❄️⛄️ @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8vl3NVL3qL — John Dias (@JohnBDias) January 7, 2022 Check the latest forecast. “Travel conditions for Friday morning are going to be messy and they may be dangerous,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Far Rockaway, NY
CBS New York

Icy Conditions Make For Dangerous, Even Deadly, Morning Commute In Westchester County, Connecticut

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Icy conditions caused damage and inconvenience on Wednesday in Westchester County. They also led to tragic loss on the ramp to the northbound Bronx River Parkway from the Cross County, where one person died in a 10-car pileup. Two miles away at the Pelhamdale Road exit off the Hutchinson River Parkway, vehicle after vehicle was damaged as drivers spun out on the layer of ice that coated the road. BREAKING: multiple vehicle crashes with injury at Pelhamdale exit from Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. Black ice on road causing incredible dangerous mess pic.twitter.com/Ld2QxNQu9a — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS New York

High Tide Floods Queens Street For Second Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People who live along a street in Queens were flooded again Tuesday morning from a high tide. It happened in Far Rockaway for the second day in a row. Monday, people were stranded on Beach 84th Street because of all the flooding. A mother whose four children walk to school called 911 for help. NYPD officers in an SUV responded and took the kids to school. The Department of Environmental Protection is looking to clear a clogged drain in the area.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Suspected Robber Accused Of Targeting Seniors In Washington Heights And The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a violent robbery spree in which he appeared to target seniors in Washington Heights and the Bronx. Investigators said the man struck at least six times between October and December last year. (credit: NYPD) Surveillance video from a Dec. 26 incident in the Mott Haven section shows the suspect snatching an 85-year-old woman’s purse and causing her to fall to the ground. Police said the woman was hospitalized with a hip injury. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Public Schools Open, But Catholic Elementary Schools Students Get A Snow Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to keep schools open Friday despite the snowstorm. It was the first major snowfall the city has seen since Adams became mayor. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the ultimate decision to shut city schools is Eric Adams’ choice. Friday, he said he doesn’t take closing them lightly, saying kids already missed too many days in the classroom during the pandemic. With their snow boots on, New York City public school students and parents trekked their way to school Friday through the elements. Neighbors cleared a path for some on West 78th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Smith
Person
Kimora
CBS New York

New Jersey Community Continues To Honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died After Jan. 6 Insurrection

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A year after the deadly Capitol riot, a small New Jersey community is remembering a hero lost that day. The chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was overwhelming. Law enforcement was outnumbered. But Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick did his best to defend those inside. “It’s sad that he went defending America against Americans,” said Ken Sicknick, Brian’s brother. He died a day later after suffering multiple strokes. “Sadness, anger, I mean, you name the emotion, it’s every day I’m dealing with it,” Sicknick told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Winter Storm Snarls I-95 North Of New York City, Suburbs Scramble To Clear Snow

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The winter storm made for a tough morning Friday as communities north of New York City scrambled to clear the snow. Luckily, the tough conditions didn’t last. Port Chester, for example, recorded more than seven inches of snow, but Boston Post Road was clear by noon, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Check the latest forecast. An impressive amount of snow in suburban Rye Brook was followed by an impressive clearing of the roads. “This was a good storm. It comes overnight, and by the time the morning commute comes, the highway crews are out and able to get to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Makes More Waves, Signs Order Giving Public Schools Mask Mandate Option

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County’s newly elected executive, Republican Bruce Blakeman, signed an executive order Thursday giving public schools the option to mandate masks. It’s a move that runs counter to state regulations, and is being called illegal and irresponsible by the governor. “It’s a very simple message. The message is: the wearing of masks is optional,” Blakeman said. Nassau’s new leader has wasted no time making waves. “Our county is larger than nine states and we don’t need people in Albany telling us what we should be doing here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said. And with that, Blakeman signed three controversial executive orders...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Officials Take Action As Omicron Cases Surge Across New York City, Especially In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is battling the worst COVID-19 wave in a year. The Bronx currently has the highest positivity rate and in some neighborhoods that number is near 50%. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, elected leaders are concerned. “While it’s alarming right now, we can get this under control,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times The borough was devastated by COVID deaths in 2020, and the outlook is now looking dim. The Bronx has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Flood#Rockaway#Saves The Day#High Tide#Cbs2#Dot
CBS New York

Video Shows Long Island High School Teacher Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teenager Illegally

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video showing a Long Island woman who has no medical qualifications allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine. The two are not related, and the 17-year-old boy’s mother did not give her permission. The incident happened inside a Victorian-era Sea Cliff home on New Year’s Eve. The homeowner, 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo, can be seen in the video telling the teenager, “You’ll be fine, I hope.” “Here you go. At-home vaccine,” the teenager says. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, officials say the teenager wanted the vaccine, but his parents were against it. Doctors called the incident “irresponsible” because the...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

Hundreds Of Crews Deployed To Prepare New York’s Roads For Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of crews have been deployed to get New York’s roads ready ahead of Thursday night’s snow storm. New York City has 330,000 tons of salt on hand for the winter. Crews were out brining the roads for hours Thursday evening, preparing for what is expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous morning commute. Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep the roads clear. “With my Department of Sanitation commissioner and deputy commissioner and they are ready. These guys are professionals. They can move the snow and get our city up and operating, and we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Families Gather In Paterson For Three Kings Day Celebration

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thursday is Three Kings Day, a huge Christian holiday for many throughout the world. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu attended a celebration in Paterson, where the holiday included gifts for children in the area. “I got this pillow, this Ninja Turtle coloring [book], and this soccer ball,” elated 9-year-old Quinton Turner said. Along with presents for the kids, the city gave away jugs of hand sanitizer, masks, and brought in a mobile unit for COVID-19 testing and vaccines. READ MORE: Paterson, N.J. Teams With Local Pharmacy To Bring Mobile Testing Unit To Front Of City Hall Three Kings Day is celebrated by many Latino...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Unveils ‘Omnipresence’ Police Plan To Get Homeless Off The Subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ushering in a new era of state-city cooperation, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a new plan to get the homeless off the subways and a creative way to put more cops in the transit system. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor and police commissioner have ordered officers to actually ride the trains. At the Fulton Street subway station a man played the xylophone as cops patrolled the platforms, did visual inspections and K-9 units added their expertise to the new public safety plan. The governor will provide teams of trained mental health professionals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Man Fatally Shot, Police Officer Injured In Incident At Keansburg Pharmacy

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was killed and an officer was hurt after a confrontation at a New Jersey pharmacy Thursday. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a Keansburg strip mall on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, news travels fast in the small borough, and what happened at the pharmacy made its rounds. “Immediately, as soon as it happened,” one man said. The man did not want to be identified, but he and a woman said the person who was shot and killed was a close friend. Family and close friends say he had struggles...
KEANSBURG, NJ
CBS New York

Demand For N95 Masks, Kids’ Surgical Masks Rising As Omicron Spreads

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The surge in new COVID cases is sparking a renewed demand for masks, and many are wondering if they need an upgrade. Stefanie Scott, of Harlem, says when it comes to her mask, it’s all about the fit. “Some of them, you know, just are really claustrophobic. I can’t breathe in them. They are too close to my mouth and my nose,” she said. For India Robinson, it depends on where she’s going. “I wear this [cloth] one when we’re going outside and we’re not going in an enclosed space. If I was going in a crowded area, I would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey State Of Emergency Lifted After Snowy Morning Commute, Cleanup Underway

WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A state of emergency Friday in New Jersey has been lifted after a significant winter storm caused a messy morning commute. North Jersey residents woke up to snow covered cars, unplowed local streets, tree branches lightly coated, and sunshine. The sun helped melt things quickly. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, some people ventured out in Union County to explore, and some dogs got involved too, zooming in the powder. A few inches of snow didn’t stop one woman from her morning walk in Scotch Plains. The snow was a light consistency, making it easier to shovel. In neighboring Essex County, officials...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Sparta, N.J. Police: 81-Year-Old Woman Goes After Black Bear After It Attacked Her Dogs

SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by a bear. It happened right outside the woman’s home in Sparta. Police said she was hurt trying to defend her dogs, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday. The bite marks and claw marks are clearly visible on a green trash can outside a home on Echo Drive. The homeowner had put her garbage out Monday and then let her dogs out later on, not realizing she had company in the form of two black bears. “The bears already had gotten into garbage and they had it all laid out on ground....
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy