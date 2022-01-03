ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sets Jan. 28 for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentencing

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. A...

Joe Exotic May Be Getting Out

A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. U.S. District Judge Scott Palk set the resentencing for 10 a.m. and granted the defendant’s request to be transported to Oklahoma City for the hearing. A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence. We will keep you posted on what that may be as soon as we know.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Denver

Resentencing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Judge Sets Reconsideration Hearing For Jan. 13

(CBS4) — On Monday, the judge agreed to schedule a resentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who crashed a semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019, killing four people and injuring several more. He was sentenced to 110 years in prison, under minimum sentencing laws, after being convicted of 27 charges, including vehicular homicide. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) On Monday, Alexis King, the Jefferson county district attorney, asked the judge to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence down to 20 to 30 years. Judge A. Bruce Jones agreed to schedule the resentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. The judge questioned...
KX News

Supreme Court starts weighing vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant. The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement […]
KVIA

2 N. Carolina justices won’t step away from voter ID case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices have decided they won’t step away from hearing a case that challenges two constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter ID. Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote Friday that they believe they can be fair and impartial in hearing the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP. Group lawyers had asked last summer that the justices be disqualified. Berger is the son of Senate leader Phil Berger, who is a named defendant. Barringer voted to hold the referendum when she was in the Senate. The rulings should allow the court to take up arguments in the case soon.
Reuters

Lawyer who sued Texas abortion provider faces 3-year suspension

(Reuters) - A Chicago attorney who sued a Texas doctor under that state's controversial abortion law, and who is trying to dismiss that lawsuit, is facing a potential three-year suspension after Illinois officials said he sent threatening and harassing emails to lawyers at law firms Barnes & Thornburg and Fox Rothschild.
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
Washington Post

Court packing isn’t the only way to reform the Supreme Court

Leon Fink, author of “Undoing the Liberal World Order: Progressive Visions and Political Realities Since World War II," serves as distinguished professor of history emeritus at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There is widespread hand-wringing about the state of the U.S. Supreme Court, but, so far, few substantial...
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
KVIA

California AG: Don’t file murder charges in stillbirths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top law enforcement official says prosecutors should not charge women with murder when a fetus dies, even if their behavior may have contributed to the fetus’ death. Attorney General Rob Bonta acted Thursday after prosecutors in the San Joaquin Valley’s Kings County twice charged women with fetal murder, alleging that their drug use led to the stillbirths. Bonta said that under his legal interpretation of California’s murder statute, a pregnant woman cannot be prosecuted for the murder of an unborn fetus based on the outcome of her pregnancy. Kings County prosecutors say Bonta’s legal alert fails to include important and relevant facts.
KVIA

Monsanto pleads guilty to pesticide-related crimes in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The Monsanto company pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally using and storing agricultural chemicals in Hawaii, and will pay $12 million in fines. Monsanto was charged with 30 environmental crimes after allowing workers to go into corn fields on Oahu in 2020 after a product named Forfeit 280 was sprayed. Federal law prohibits people from entering areas where the chemical is sprayed within six days of application. Monsanto agreed to three years of probation in addition to the fines and will continue an “environmental compliance program” overseen by a third-party, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, which handled the prosecution.
