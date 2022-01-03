Judge sets Jan. 28 for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentencing

(CBS4) — On Monday, the judge agreed to schedule a resentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who crashed a semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019, killing four people and injuring several more. He was sentenced to 110 years in prison, under minimum sentencing laws, after being convicted of 27 charges, including vehicular homicide.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS)
On Monday, Alexis King, the Jefferson county district attorney, asked the judge to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence down to 20 to 30 years.
Judge A. Bruce Jones agreed to schedule the resentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The judge questioned...
