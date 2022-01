Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amid what feels like a barrage of New Years resolution-inspired messaging about resetting your diet, losing weight, or working on a "new you," Lizzo is here with the most refreshing take for 2022. True to form, the songstress shared a video on the second day of the new year, in which she dances brown bodysuit and full glam. Instead of some reference to "new beginnings," she captioned the post "I gained weight💅🏾 I look TF GOODT😍."

