Capricorn dates with intention, and they may not like to entertain anything that is very casual or clearly not going anywhere. Capricorn is always thinking of what comes next, so they may only date people with whom they could see themselves years in the future. They are also very ambitious, and they might be drawn to likeminded partners who have this same inner drive to succeed. Capricorn holds themselves to high standards, but they may end up placing this same amount of pressure on their partner. They may need to work on being more compassionate and empathetic towards others, rather than fixating on every single flaw of the person they’re currently dating.

