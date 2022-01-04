Another cold start to your Tuesday AM

Temperatures will hold steady or increase overnight as a warm front pushes across our area from west to east. However, a strong cold front will then move across the state by tomorrow morning on its heels. This will mean that daytime highs are set tomorrow early in the day, with temperatures falling quickly through the afternoon as strong northwesterly winds bring in the cold arctic air. Even though any precipitation that falls overnight will be light, anything that is on the roadways will freeze quickly tomorrow, creating possible travel issues. Sunday will be a return to bitterly cold air, but the outlook for next week looks much milder as an upper-level ridge builds overhead.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO