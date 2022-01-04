ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another cold start to your Tuesday AM

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will drop to the mid and upper 20's but then warming...

kvia.com

KETV.com

Another frigid start Friday

Another frigid start Friday with wind chills between zero and 10 below zero. South wind picks up later in the morning which will help temperatures get up into the 20s, but feels like temperatures will remain in the single digits most of the afternoon. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Another Cold Front on the Way!

Temperatures will hold steady or increase overnight as a warm front pushes across our area from west to east. However, a strong cold front will then move across the state by tomorrow morning on its heels. This will mean that daytime highs are set tomorrow early in the day, with temperatures falling quickly through the afternoon as strong northwesterly winds bring in the cold arctic air. Even though any precipitation that falls overnight will be light, anything that is on the roadways will freeze quickly tomorrow, creating possible travel issues. Sunday will be a return to bitterly cold air, but the outlook for next week looks much milder as an upper-level ridge builds overhead.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Another cold front arrives this weekend

Another cold front will sweep across New Mexico Saturday into Sunday bringing a slight drop in temperatures to finish the weekend. Temperatures today climbed almost 50° over yesterday’s in parts of eastern New Mexico due to an impressive downslope warming effect, especially along the I-40 corridor. That westerly wind will keep temperatures mild in those areas overnight as the wind will continue into Saturday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west through the day Saturday, bringing a chance for isolated rain and mountain snow showers to areas along the New Mexico/Colorado state line through early Sunday morning. Very little rain and snow accumulation is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Cold start, sunshine returns

After a cold front passed through yesterday, we are starting your Friday much cooler with temps in the 30’s for most right now. Winds are gusting to between 15 and 20 mph throughout the day making wind chill values in the 20’s to start. Throughout the day, it...
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

