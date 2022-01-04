ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Bosses Against Union Jobs

Why don't the union bosses in America represent their union members anymore? Could it be because the union leadership has become more beholden to the Democratic politicians in Washington than the rank-and-file workers who pay the dues?. We saw an example of this betrayal of the workers not long...

Florida Phoenix

Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent — and ensuring […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a stunning blow to months of […]
@JohnLocke

Teachers Unions Now In the Crosshairs

Larry Sand writes for Front Page Mag that now is the time to abolish teachers unions. “All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management.”
​Politics and Prose recognizes union

2022 is off to a good start with the news on Monday that Politics and Prose is now the first unionized bookstore in the nation’s capital. Management at the progressive DC bookstore has now formally recognized UFCW Local 400 as the collective bargaining agent for the Politics & Prose Workers Union, and have committed to working together to negotiate a contract. “We are proud to join the growing movement of booksellers and baristas across the country who have unionized their workplaces,” said the Politics and Prose organizing committee, while P&P owners Bradley Graham and Lissa Muscatine said “As stewards of a local, independent business with a 37-year legacy of progressive management and mission, we’ve valued collaborating with employees to solve problems and address needs, and we look forward to working with the union in the same spirit.”
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
