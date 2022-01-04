Union Bosses Against Union Jobs

2022 is off to a good start with the news on Monday that Politics and Prose is now the first unionized bookstore in the nation’s capital. Management at the progressive DC bookstore has now formally recognized UFCW Local 400 as the collective bargaining agent for the Politics & Prose Workers Union, and have committed to working together to negotiate a contract. “We are proud to join the growing movement of booksellers and baristas across the country who have unionized their workplaces,” said the Politics and Prose organizing committee, while P&P owners Bradley Graham and Lissa Muscatine said “As stewards of a local, independent business with a 37-year legacy of progressive management and mission, we’ve valued collaborating with employees to solve problems and address needs, and we look forward to working with the union in the same spirit.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO