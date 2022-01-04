ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Ask Amy: Married man wonders about platonic friend

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: I am a 39-year-old married man. I made a friend two years ago at work. She is 39, divorced, and lives alone. Our friendship built up over time and is solid. Over the last few months, she...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Boston Globe

I left my husband for someone who has left me

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I have been married for over four years now. We’re separated right now and have been for about a year. On Christmas 2020, I told my husband I had cheated on him during the summer of 2020. It happened when I went to visit family in the city where I used to live.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Kk
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy