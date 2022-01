——— As we reach the final KNH issue of 2021, it’s hard to believe how much has happened over the last year. What often seemed to be an incredibly long and often unsure year now seems to have flown by in a flash. We’ve brought you many stories over the past 12 months, and we hope you have enjoyed reading them, sharing them on social media and keeping track of all that has happened in our fair city. We hope 2022 brings health, happiness and new adventures to all. Have a very Happy New Year, Kilgore.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO