Efficacy of Secukinumab and Adalimumab in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis and Concomitant Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis

Purpose of Review: This review discusses current evidence and future perspectives for use of SLT2 inhibitors in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs). Recent Findings: Sodium-Glucose-Transporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2is) lower plasma glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes, and protect against heart failure and progression of chronic kidney disease by a glucose-independent mechanism. Most of the current studies with SGLT2is in kidney transplant patients are however short-term retrospective case studies. These, together with one small randomized clinical trial, show that SGLT2is lower glucose also in KTRs with type 2 diabetes or posttransplant diabetes mellitus. Larger reductions in HbA1c (−0.5 to 1.5% points) are seen only in patients with estimated GFR > 60 ml/min/1.73m2 and HbA1c > 8%. With lower gomerular filtration rate (GFR) or glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) the glucose-lowering effect is trivial. However, a reduction in body weight, blood pressure and uric acid is also seen, whereas the frequency of side effects (mycotic or urinary tract infections) does not seem to exceed what is seen in nontransplanted patients. Long-term effects on GFR have not been studied in kidney transplanted patients, but SGLT2is induce an early dip in GFR also in these patients. This could signal a beneficial long-term effect on renal hemodynamics.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO