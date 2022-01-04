ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficacy and Safety of Sodium-Glucose-Transporter-2 Inhibitors in Kidney Transplant Patients

By Trond G. Jenssen
Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurpose of Review: This review discusses current evidence and future perspectives for use of SLT2 inhibitors in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs). Recent Findings: Sodium-Glucose-Transporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2is) lower plasma glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes, and protect against heart failure and progression of chronic kidney disease by a glucose-independent mechanism. Most...

Killeen Daily Herald

When Kidney Transplant Fails, Trying Again Is Best Option: Study

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You were lucky enough to receive a kidney years ago, but now it is failing. Is it better to opt for another transplant or go on dialysis?. New research suggests a second transplant may be the better option. Kidney transplants from deceased donors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

When a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival over dialysis

Kidney transplantation is the preferred therapy after kidney failure, but kidneys transplanted from deceased donors often do not last for the rest of a recipient's life. Because of the scarcity of donor organs and the immunological sensitization of transplant recipients, it's unclear whether patients whose transplanted kidneys are no longer functioning should receive second transplants, or whether they should be treated with dialysis. A study published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology compares these options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Predictive Effect of Salt Intake on Patient and Kidney Survival in Non-Dialysis CKD

Competing Risk Analysis in Older Versus Younger Patients Under Nephrology Care. Carlo Garofalo; Michele Provenzano; Michele Andreucci; Antonio Pisani; Luca De Nicola; Giuseppe Conte; Silvio Borrelli. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: The optimal level of salt intake remains ill-defined in non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients under regular nephrology care....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Penn Medicine Awarded $14 Million NIH Grant to Apply CAR T Immunotherapies to Match More Patients in Need of Kidney Transplants

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Penn Medicine has been awarded a prestigious seven-year, $14 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to promote organ transplantation for patients with end-stage renal disease who are currently on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. The team will launch a clinical trial harnessing synthetic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells – a form of which was developed at Penn Medicine and became the first personalized cellular therapy for cancer – for use in patients for whom a compatible kidney cannot be found due to pre-existing antibodies against potential donors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aithority.com

Hansa Biopharma Enrolls First Patient In U.S. Randomized, Controlled Pivotal Trial Of Imlifidase In Highly Sensitized Kidney Transplant Patients

Hansa Biopharma AB “Hansa”, the pioneer in IgG-cleaving enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, announces that the first patient in its U.S. open-label, randomized, controlled pivotal trial (“ConfIdeS”) has been enrolled at the Columbia University Medical Center, New York. The ConfIdeS trial is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Crohn's Strictures May Respond to Immunosuppressive Drug Therapy

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Symptomatic strictures related to Crohn's disease (CD) may respond to immunosuppressive drug therapy, with improvements in symptoms and stricture morphology, according to results of a study from Australia. "This study shows that Crohn's disease-associated bowel wall damage, characteristic of inflammatory strictures, is potentially reversible with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

US Kidney Patients Face Significant Barriers to Accessing Effective Medications

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) face multiple barriers to getting sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, an effective treatment for the illness, new research suggests. An analysis of data from more than 4,000 U.S. health plans pointed to issues such as substantial formulary restrictions, high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Dopamine agonists and dopamine reuptake inhibitors provide similar quality of life for Parkinson disease patients

For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs); and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Triple Therapy Provides Robust and Durable Benefits in Cystic Fibrosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Triple combination therapy with elexacaftor, ivacaftor and tezacaftor has advantages over tezacaftor plus ivacaftor in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) homozygous for the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, according to results of a phase-3b trial. "The elexacaftor plus tezacaftor plus...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Efficacy of Secukinumab and Adalimumab in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis and Concomitant Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis

Results From EXCEED, a Randomized, Double-blind Head-to-head Monotherapy Study. A.B. Gottlieb; J.F. Merola; K. Reich; F. Behrens; P. Nash; C.E.M. Griffiths; W. Bao; P. Pellet; L. Pricop; I.B. McInnes. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: Secukinumab [an interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor] has demonstrated significantly higher efficacy vs. etanercept (a tumour necrosis factor...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Machine Perfusion Boosts Outcomes of Liver Transplant

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - When preparing deceased-donor livers for transplant, portable normothermic blood-based machine perfusion improves transplant outcomes and leads to more livers being transplanted than ischemic cold storage, the current standard, according to results of the PROTECT trial. Machine perfusion (MP) is "poised to change the face of...
HEALTH
Medscape News

The Use of PSMA Targeted Therapy and Hormone Therapy in Renally Impaired Patient

Nat Lenzo, MMed MSc(Oncol) EMBA FRACP FAANMS; Jaideep S. Sohi, MD. An 82-year-old man presented with rising PSA of 21 ng/ml in July 2015. Prior to this time, in 2008, he received androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and prostatic bed radiation (74 Gy). Patient was in Grade III renal failure with an eGFR of 30–40 ml/min and had previously undergone a laminectomy along with a history of osteoarthritis and lumbar stenosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

The Biochemical Diagnosis of Adrenal Insufficiency With Modern Cortisol Assays

Reappraisal in the Setting of Opioid Exposure and Hospitalization. Caitlin Colling; Lisa Nachtigall; Beverly M. K. Biller; Karen K. Miller. Objective: We aimed to (1) examine the diagnosis of opioid-induced adrenal insufficiency, and (2) investigate the diagnostic value of a morning cortisol <83 nmol/L (3 μg/dl) for the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency, using newer more specific cortisol assays and cut-offs.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Efficacy and Safety of Pharmacological, Physical, and Psychological Interventions for the Management of Chronic Pain in Children

Chronic pain in childhood is an international public health problem. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to provide a summary of the published evidence of pharmacological, physical, and psychological therapies for children with chronic pain conditions. We searched CENTRAL, MEDLINE, EMBASE, and PsycINFO from inception to April 2020; clinical trial registries; and other sources for randomised controlled trials or comparative observational trials. We extracted critical outcomes of pain intensity, quality of life, physical functioning, role functioning, emotional functioning, sleep, and adverse events. We assessed studies for risk of bias and certainty of the evidence using GRADE. We included 34 pharmacological (4091 participants), 25 physical therapy (1470 participants), and 63 psychological trials (5025 participants). Participants reported a range of chronic pain conditions. Most studies were assessed to have unclear or high risk of bias across multiple domains. Pharmacological, physical, and psychological therapies showed some benefit for reducing pain, posttreatment, but only physical and psychological therapies improved physical functioning. We found no benefit of any treatment modality for health-related quality of life, role functioning, emotional functioning, or sleep. Adverse events were poorly reported, particularly for psychological and physical interventions. The largest evidence base for the management of chronic pain in children supports the use of psychological therapies, followed by pharmacological and physical therapies. However, we rated most outcomes as low or very low certainty, meaning further evidence is likely to change our confidence in the estimates of effects. This protocol was registered on PROSPERO (CRD42020172451).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Liver transplant patient urges others to consider donor list

A liver transplant patient who received her life-saving new organ for the new year has urged people to consider joining the organ donor register. Lisa Woodcock from Exmouth, Devon, said she "now lived for her donor". Ms Woodcock was given a new liver in October after being diagnosed with an...
ADVOCACY

