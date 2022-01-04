ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnYVu_0dc74JYg00

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances.

Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan, found it was improperly built and violated urban planning law.

Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on use of borrowed money by China's real estate industry have prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis. Chinese regulators have tried to reassure investors that any potential impact on financial markets can be contained.

Economists say Beijing can keep Chinese lending markets functioning normally in the event of an Evergrande default, which looks increasingly likely. However, they say Chinese leaders want to avoid sending the wrong signal by arranging a bailout at a time when they are trying to force companies to reduce surging debt levels.

Evergrande asked Monday for trading of its shares in Hong Kong to be suspended. Trading resumed following Tuesday's announcement, gaining 7.6%.

The company gave no indication of the possible loss from the demolition of the buildings on Ocean Flower Island. It said other buildings on the island weren't affected by the order.

Evergrande, the global real estate industry's most-heavily-indebted developer, warned last month it might run out of cash to keep up with debt payments and other obligations.

The company says it has 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion) in assets and 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion in debt), but it has struggled to sell assets fast enough to keep up payments to bondholders. Construction of some projects was temporarily suspended after contractors complained they weren't being paid.

Tuesday's announcement said buyers in 20210 signed contracts to purchase property worth a total of 442 billion yuan ($70 billion).

Beijing tightened restrictions on developers last year in a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt that is seen as a threat to economic stability. The ruling Communist Party has made reducing financial risk a priority since 2018.

The Danzhou government's order said Evergrande’s project violated a national urban planning law. It said the government will organize demolition if the company fails to act.

The Hainan government ordered an investigation last year of Ocean Flower Island, a complex of hotels, an amusement park and other facilities, according to news reports. They said some building permissions were revoked and fines of 215 million yuan ($34 million) were imposed for planning and construction violations.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#Chinese Government#Yuan#Real Estate#Evergrande Group
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES
ABC News

ABC News

500K+
Followers
125K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy