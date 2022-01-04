ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its...

