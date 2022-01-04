ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Up Over Omicron Curbs, but Gains Capped by U.S. Interest Rate Hike Bets

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases globally led to some countries tightening restrictive measures short of a lockdown. However, rising U.S. Treasury yields and interest rate hikes bets kept the yellow metal’s gains...

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes May Feel Like the End of an Era

That’s how many of the last 13 years the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate has been virtually zero (the Fed cut the rate that low for the first time in 2008), showing just how different borrowing will become this year as the central bank begins raising it. Minutes...
Fed Rate Hike in the Cards: Banking ETFs Likely to Gain

Investors have been paying more attention to the banking sector of late, considering its improving performance over the past year. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index has surged 35.7% in the past year compared with the broader S&P 500 Index’s rise of 26.1%. Several factors are working in favor...
Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
