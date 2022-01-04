ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Call to Donate to Animal Orgs Jan 17 Honoring Betty White's Birthday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn effort on social media calls for donating to animal shelters...

Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Distractify

Did Betty White Die of Complications From the COVID-19 Booster?

Just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday, actress Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," the Golden Girls' agent told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death was announced, social media rumors arose that Betty White had actually died due to causes related to receiving a COVID-19 booster.
Betty White
Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
WISN

Agent: Betty White won't be buried in Wisconsin

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Actress Betty White's agent said she would not be buried with her late husband in Wisconsin. White, age 99, died Friday at her home in southern California. Her agent Jeff Witjas told ABC News he believed the comedy icon died from natural causes. "She died...
Indy100

Betty White’s last word has been revealed and people are tearing up

The iconic, trailblazing actress Betty White died this week - and her last word has left people tearing up.After working together on The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family in the 1970s and 1980s, Vicky Lawrence, a friend of White’s, chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with White and their last interaction.“I hadn’t been able to reach her lately… I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her,” Lawrence told the outlet.She continued: “I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f****** hard to watch the people you love...
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
959theriver.com

Betty White! At Almost 100 A Legend, Still Gone Too Soon!

I just celebrate the 50th anniversary of my first radio show in Chicago, so I guess I do have some understanding of longevity! Last week we lost a treasure of a woman, so funny and self deprecating, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Now that’s longevity! Betty White was as well known as almost anyone in television that I can think of and referred to as a comedic treasure. From early television roles to a staple panelist of American game shows, then The Mary Tyler Moore Show as the character Sue Ann Nivens, Rose in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, movies like The Proposal and that stunning and successful Facebook-based campaign to have her host Saturday Night Live in 2010, garnering her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Betty White’s career spanned more than seven decades and immeasurable amount of laughter. Go back and watch something of hers and I guarantee you will laugh! Thanks Betty.
Connecticut Post

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Movie Celebration Still Going Ahead

Updated: The Fathom theatrical event “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration” will still move ahead as planned, producers of the movie announced following White’s death two weeks before what would have been her landmark birthday. Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein wrote, “Our...
