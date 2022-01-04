ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

* Thai baht gains for fourth straight day * Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken * Regional equities mixed; Singapore, Thai shares gain By Sameer Manekar Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday, kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened. Notching a fourth straight session of gains, the baht appreciated 0.3% to 33.26 per dollar, its highest since late November. The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decade. The baht depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector. Elsewhere, prospects of an early Federal Reserve interest hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot. . The Philippine peso depreciated 0.4% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won each weakened about 0.3%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, weakened slightly but held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday. . Overnight, all three major indexes on Wall Street finished strongly, and the U.S. Treasury yields gained on expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike as inflation fears outweighed the rising COVID-19 cases. "Markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with focus on Fed rate hikes leading to higher U.S. Treasury yields and underpinning U.S. dollar strength alongside continued buoyancy in equities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht. He expected the Thai currency to hold in a range between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar before strengthening by the end of 2022. "For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Along with that, a low current account deficit could help the baht reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," Panichpibool added. Elsewhere, China's yuan slipped as much as 0.4% to 6.3695 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 after declining for a fifth straight session. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%, while Malaysian equities declined up to 0.8% on their second day in the red. Meanwhile, the Philippine stock exchange suffered an unexplained delay in opening. It said it would issue a statement later. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.391% ** China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings ** Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting ** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.37 -0.58 1.38 1.38 China <CNY=CFXS -0.27 -0.27 -0.35 -0.35 > India 0.00 +0.09 0.00 1.57 Indonesia -0.25 -0.35 0.51 1.79 Malaysia -0.22 -0.38 -0.75 0.00 Philippin -0.41 -0.51 - -1.14% es S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.20 -0.47 -0.34 0.04 > Singapore -0.07 -0.40 1.20 1.54 Taiwan +0.13 +0.29 0.99 1.28 Thailand +0.27 +0.27 0.58 0.58 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over...
Reuters

Asian currencies dented by hawkish Fed; Thai baht at 2-week low

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slipped for a second session on Friday to its lowest in two weeks, leading declines along with the Philippine peso as pressures from an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on risk-sensitive Asian markets. The Indonesian rupiah snapped a four-day losing streak to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#South China#Thai Baht#Asian#Philippine#Indonesian#Omicron#Federal Reserve#Malaysian#The U S Treasury#Mizuho Bank#Krung Thai Bank
Reuters

Asian FX set to end 2022 first week in red on hawkish Fed

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed slightly on Friday, but all the units were set to end the week lower due to lingering pressures of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data to assess the need for faster rate hikes. For the first week...
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Under Pressure As Bond Yields Hit Pandemic High: Weekly Review

The stock market rally came under pressure as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to their highest level in nearly two years as the Fed signaled even-more aggressive monetary policy. The Nasdaq plunged toward its December lows while the S&P 500 tested its 50-day line. Financials rallied on higher yields, while crude oil gains fueled energy stocks. Tesla stock spiked Monday on the EV giant's blowout deliveries, but then erased its gains amid the broad weakness. Better-than-expected auto sales and EV-related news lifted General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and Stellantis (STLA). Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) sold off despite unveiling new wares at CES, along with many other chipmakers.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

* Chilean peso top weekly performer, up 2.8% * Argentine bonds fall on debt restructuring snag (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021. It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year. While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%. Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021. Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week. "Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. "While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent." Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. Brazil's real rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022. Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said. But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year. Peru's sol jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs. Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index up 1.2%. Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1226.49 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2102.60 1.17 Brazil Bovespa 102413.44 0.84 Mexico IPC 53105.06 0.09 Chile IPSA 4276.00 -1.67 Argentina MerVal 84176.71 0.496 Colombia COLCAP 1386.76 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6350 0.79 Mexico peso 20.3732 0.55 Chile peso 827.68 1.11 Colombia peso 4047.06 -0.41 Peru sol 3.9249 0.77 Argentina peso 103.2800 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sandra Maler)
Reuters

Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the heels of the December U.S. jobs report that missed expectations, but it was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve's tightening path intact.
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
Reuters

Oil slips, but set for weekly gain on Kazakh, Libyan concerns

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Friday, as the market weighed supply concerns from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya against a U.S. jobs report that missed expectations and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy. Brent crude settled down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to...
