Boise, ID

Boise Planning and Zoning votes against Interfaith’s proposed shelter location 5 to 1.

 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Nearly a year after Interfaith Sanctuary initially asked for a conditional-use permit to use the former Salvation Army building on West State Street, the Boise Planning and Zoning commission has voted to reject the permit 5 to 1. "I just think that that level of...

