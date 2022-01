I’ve thought long and hard about what ails the GGGmen. Sure, the fish is rotted from the head down, with nepotism and incompetence throughout the org. The GM is in "full bloom love" with the idea of himself as the smartest man in the room. The offense is literally broken. I don’t know if Garrett killed it or if it’s something else, but it’s DOA. I like Graham, but the bend don’t break D has never stopped anyone on 3rd down when it counted.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO