ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BUZZ Australian energy stocks jump most in 14 weeks on strong oil prices

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

** Australia's energy stocks (.AXEJ) track surging oil prices to rise as much as 3.6%, mark their biggest intraday pct gain since Sept. 28

** Oil prices settled higher overnight on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and concerns about how rising COVID-19 infections might affect demand

** AXEJ hits its highest since Nov. 26, 2021

** Major oil and gas explorers Santos (STO.AX) and Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) advance 4.4% and 3.2%, respectively

** As of 0401 GMT, Paladin Energy (PDN.AX) was up 6.8% to emerge as the top gainer on the sub-index

** Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) rises as much as 9.2%, eyeing its best day since July 16 after coal prices rose on Indonesia banning exports of the commodity in January

** AXEJ fell ~2% in 2021, compared to a 13% increase on the benchmark index (.AXJO)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Oil prices jump on supply worries amid Kazakhstan unrest

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel at 0127 GMT,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Paladin Energy#Australian#Axej#Woodside Petroleum#Whitehaven Coal
pulse2.com

Ranger Oil Stock (ROCC): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Ranger Oil Corp (NASDAQ: ROCC) increased by 11.15% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ranger Oil Corp (NASDAQ: ROCC) increased by 11.15% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Ranger Oil announcing a 20% increase to the company’s borrowing base under its revolving credit facility from $600 million to $725 million. And Ranger’s elected commitment under the facility remains at $400 million.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Energy ETFs Making the Most of Oil Price Surge

XES - Free Report) being the major beneficiary of the oil price surge. It is followed by VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (. OIH - Free Report) , iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (. IEZ - Free Report) , Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (. PXJ...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Australia
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Reuters

Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

BOSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and Treasury were mixed on Friday as investors digested payroll data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy in the final session of an already roller-coaster first trading week of the year. U.S. employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000 jobs last month...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

268K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy