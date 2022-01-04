ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainability and Climate Change

Cover picture for the articleAssistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and...

CBS News

60 Minutes climate change archive: What climate impacts

This week on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl reports that climate change is altering some of the world's prime wine-growing regions. Extreme weather episodes are upending the practices and economics of winemaking - and in some cases, changing the taste of the wine itself - in Old World and New World vineyards alike.
ENVIRONMENT
Westerly Sun

Letter: Fishing law needs climate change updates

My business, Watch Hill Outfitters of Westerly, is reliant on angler access to the shore, an abundance of fish in the water for them to catch and healthy habitat for fish to spawn and grow. Climate change impacts are having a big effect on the shoreline, fish habitat, and the...
WESTERLY, RI
thecapistranodispatch.com

Citizens’ Climate Education: Adult Books About Climate Change for Holiday Giving

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Reuters

Climate-change money will flow freely to Plan B

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sustainable investing is pivoting to Plan B. Billed as humanity’s last chance to avert disastrous climate change by committing states to halve global emissions by 2030, Glasgow’s United Nations COP26 global shindig ultimately managed nothing of the sort. In 2022 that will focus money minds on what happens when temperatures rise.
ENVIRONMENT
Society
californiaglobe.com

Californians Composting For Climate Change

California’s new mandatory composting law just took effect January 1, 2022. Yes, this is another mandatory climate change law, born out of California’s AB 32, the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which was born out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s claims that “global warming pollutants have risen to levels unseen in the past 800,000 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: 'Climate change hysteria'

While it is easy to fall into the trap of "climate change hysteria" as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view. Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thekatynews.com

Faith, Climate Change & Justice: A Multifaith Panel Discussion

The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the topic of faith, climate change & justice. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address faith, climate change & justice from the perspective of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-climate-change-justice-a-multifaith-panel-discussion-tickets-215039648377. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

The transportation of tomorrow will address climate change

January 5, 2022 - As the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, the transportation industry will play an enormous role in efforts to reduce emissions in the face of climate change. When releasing in November the administration's long-term climate-change strategy, which presents a vision of achieving the United States' goal of net-zero emissions economywide by no later than 2050, President Biden emphasized the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in attaining that goal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Collaborate to fight climate change

Although scientists do not make snap judgments about the relationship of climate change to the deadly tornado in Kentucky, it seems the relationship is undeniable. Unusually warm, moisture-laden air coming from the Gulf of Mexico collided with cold, dry air from the north, leading to the atmospheric instability and wind shears that created this unbelievably massive and long-lasting supercell storm.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Storm clouds gather after COP26

Is the progress that was made at the COP26 Glasgow climate summit already in jeopardy because of challenges in the year ahead?. 2021 was a momentous year for climate change. As well as a host of extreme, destructive events influenced by rising temperatures, the past 12 months have seen unprecedented political engagement on the issue, culminating in the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.
ENVIRONMENT
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES

