ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

China’s Dec new yuan loans seen lower, hit record in 2021: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – New bank loans in China likely fell in December, although lending for the full year 2021 set a record, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank maintained policy support for the economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.06 billion) in...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

INCE completes $700 million VC fundraising amid China tech crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China-focused venture capital (VC) firm INCE Capital said it had secured $700 million in commitments for two dollar-denominated funds, indicating global investors were not entirely deterred by Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector. INCE’s latest fundraising got strong support from global institutional investors, including Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, and Kaiser Permanente, INCE said in a statement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Renminbi#Hong Kong#China Evergrande 2021#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
101 WIXX

S.Africa telco MTN sides with regulator in spectrum auction rift

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s MTN Group said on Friday it has opposed a court application by rival Telkom SA seeking to halt a spectrum auction, in bid to prevent further delays to a process that has been stuck in a bureaucratic and legislative maze for years. South...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Kazakhstan’s bonds, stocks bounce after crackdown on unrest

LONDON (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s bonds recovered as much as 1.2 cents and London-listed shares of the country’s top uranium producer Kazatomprom bounced 4% on Friday, as authorities cracked down on unrest in the tightly-controlled former-Soviet state. One of the government’s main dollar-denominated bonds, which is due for...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Ten Hong Kong officials among dozens sent to quarantine after party

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Ten Hong Kong government officials, including the heads of home affairs and immigration, were among more than 100 people sent into quarantine after attending a banquet where two guests tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities said on Friday. With more cases being detected in Hong...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China Mobile's Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading -- edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China -- before steadily falling back through the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China's domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
U.S. POLITICS
go955.com

China Huarong shares set to fall 40% in resumed trade after 9-month halt

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd are set to fall 40% as the stock resumes trading on Wednesday after a nine-month suspension. The stock, which has been suspended since April 1, 2021, is set to open at HK$0.61 each, the lowest since its debut in October 2015. That compares with a 0.15% rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande shares fall after report of missed coupon payments

(Dec 30): Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday (Dec 30) after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. Evergrande, whose US$19 billion (RM79.23 billion) in international bonds are in cross-default after missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth US$255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
ECONOMY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy